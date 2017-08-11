‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: An Infamous Sith Lord Returning

A brand new leak has revealed that another beloved character from the original and prequel trilogies will make an appearance in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

A leaked photo featuring a LEGO toy set based on the highly-anticipated film shows Supreme Leader Snoke wearing his fancy gold robe standing in front of a hologram of none other than the scheming Dark Lord of the Sith himself, Emperor Palpatine also known as Darth Sidious.

Many of the links and images showing the spoilery Star Wars: Episode 8 LEGO set image have been taken down although Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh provided a link to one as well as details on the leak.

It is unclear how this scene in the sequel will pan out, but Zeroh believes that Emperor Palpatine’s appearance in The Last Jedi is born out of the idea of Snoke to pass on and instill to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) the teachings and beliefs of Emperor Palpatine as part of his training to strengthen his grip to the dark side of the Force.

The leak also teases the possible connection between the two leaders from different generations as some Star Wars fans have been suspecting. Additionally, it also suggests that like Kylo Ren, Snoke also has someone he reveres and aspires to become.

At the moment, nothing has been made certain yet although LEGO sets, at least the ones based on Star Wars: Episode 8, have been spot on far. Before Snoke’s look in gold robe was revealed, reports about it have emerged including a leaked LEGO box art showing him in that get-up.

As for Emperor Palpatine’s appearance Star Wars: Episode 8, past reports have suggested that the character will have a minor role in the film. It is unclear how his return in The Last Jedi will impact the plot though.

Apart from Emperor Palpatine, many much-loved characters from the previous Star Wars films are rumored to appear in the sequel too. This includes Yoda and even Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) allegedly showing up in Force ghost form. Nothing has been confirmed yet though.

As many beloved characters returning in Star Wars: Episode 8 are new creatures set to expose another layer of the vast ever-mysterious realm that is the galaxy far, far away. These Star Wars newcomers were featured in a cover story by Entertainment Weekly.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]