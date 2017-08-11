Rihanna’s Billionaire BF Hassan Jameel Was ‘Secretly’ Married Before Dating Barbadian Singer

Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel have always kept their relationship low key despite the constant media attention always bearing on them. But now new reports have emerged claiming that Jameel had been ‘secretly’ married to another woman before he and RiRi started dating.

Which raises the question: Did RiRi know? It at least deserves consideration on account of the fact that Rihanna’s relationship with Hassan Jameel has always thrived on secrecy.

The Sun reports that Saudi tycoon Hassan, whose billionaire status was bolstered by his family’s dealership rights to Toyota, was secretly married to art expert Lina Lazaar.

Hassan Jameel and Lina Lazaar got married in a luxury ceremony at the Paris Opera House in 2012. A source said the two fell in love because of their shared love for art.

The insider, who described Hassan as “an intensely private individual,” pointed out that there’s no reason for RiRi’s fans to vilify the billionaire tycoon as “his marriage was over before he met Rihanna.” The source said that both parties have happily moved on with their lives. In fact, the source added that Lina herself has “moved on with a new partner.”

Rihanna's billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel has a HUGE secret that will leave fans shocked https://t.co/jvydQfjyB4 — The Sun (@TheSun) August 10, 2017

As Sotheby’s art specialist for over a decade, Lina Lazaar is a big deal in the art community. Due to her considerable expertise in Middle Eastern art and her piercing insights about art in general, Lazaar was included in the Top 10 Most Influential Women in Middle Eastern Art.

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel were able to keep their relationship a secret for over half a year until they were first spotted enjoying a date on a grocery run in June.

Hollywood Life reported over a month ago that Jameel was previously linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell, who according to a source, was furious over the relationship.

“Naomi has known about Rihanna dating Jameel for a while and she is furious about them being together,” the source said. “On a superficial level, Naomi feels she’s hotter and more successful than Rihanna, so it’s frustrating to see the photos circulating online.”

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

So what makes Jameel such a great catch for these ladies other than being a billionaire?

For one, he’s also a good person. In fact, if there’s one thing Hassan Jameel and Rihanna share, it’s their passion for charity work.

Jameel is the president of Community Jameel, a charitable organization that coordinates and enforces programs focusing on “social, cultural, educational and economic development of individuals and communities in the Middle East region and beyond,” as indicated in the company’s official website.

Rihanna has been involved in a myriad of charity work, so much so that Harvard awarded the “Love on the Brain” singer the Humanitarian of the Year award in February. In May, she was honored at the 69th Annual Parsons Benefit for her charitable works, as previously reported by Observer.

still can't believe how incredible yesterday was! I am tremendously impressed and inspired by how committed President @emmanuelmacron and Madame First Lady Brigitte Macron both are to making a global impact on education! It was quite an honor to meet and discuss our plans for the near future! @claralionelfdn #CLF #GPE #GlobalCitizen A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Meanwhile, many of Rihanna’s fans are wondering if she and Hassan Jameel are still an item. While it’s known that the two prefer to keep their relationship private, the fact that they haven’t been photographed together for months has left some people wondering.

Do you think Rihanna and Hassan Jameel are still dating? And if not, do you believe the billionaire’s previous marriage had something to do with the split? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]