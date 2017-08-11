‘TWD’ Cast On Brutal Season 7 Premiere: Glenn And Abraham’s Deaths Discussed

The Walking Dead Season 8 might be arriving in a few months, but fans are still angry about what happened during the Season 7 premiere. That is when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) brutally killed Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) and Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz). According to ComicBook.com, the Season 7 Blu-Ray has additional footage and cast interviews. The brutality of the premiere was discussed and Andrew Lincoln even called it essential.

The Season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead really made a lot of viewers angry. However, everyone should have known it would be brutal. For years, fans have been wanting the show to follow more closely the comics. They do, then there is outrage. It seems TWD just can’t win.

In the completely seventh season Blu-Ray set, the cast and crew commented on the events that happened during the first episode. Most notably, why did Glenn and Abraham have to die? Why did the scene have to be so bloody and graphic? In order to get the audience to feel what the characters were feeling, they really had to send a message through the television screens.

There was also a sense of loss because the show was losing two valuable co-stars, as Andrew Lincoln pointed out. He referred to Glenn and Abraham has soldiers. Even during the table read, cast members were crying because they were losing not only co-stars, but friends.

“To lose those two soldiers and dear, dear friends… I sort of was in denial about the whole thing. It’s essential. What you’re feeling is what we want the audience to feel.”

TWD co-executive producer Denise Huth added that losing Glenn and Abraham in The Walking Dead will have a lasting impact. Not only will the character always remember them, but so will fans.

watch @rideamc tonight!! @bigbaldhead yeeeaaaaaa boooiiiiiii A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Jul 17, 2016 at 2:01pm PDT

However, Steven Yeun sees the positive side of Glenn dying, even if it was brutal and hard for viewers to watch. He feels it just adds to the series and makes it better. He added that allows him to have a “completeness” to it. This is not the first time Yeun has commented on Glenn’s death. In the past, he has echoed similar sentiments.

sdcc. A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Jul 22, 2016 at 6:46pm PDT

What do you think of what the cast and crew had to say about Glenn and Abraham dying on The Walking Dead? Do you agree with what they had to say about the TWD Season 7 premiere?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]