‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: PaulSon’s Future Teased, Paul And Sonny Will Take A Huge Step

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 21 tease that the couple known as “PaulSon” will take a big step. What will happen with Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith)? Will they move in together, get engaged, or is it something else?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, during the week of August 21, Paul and Sonny will take a big step. They have a long history together and actually knew one another before Paul even came to Salem. It was a shock for Sonny to find out that Paul was the subject of Will Horton’s (formerly Guy Wilson) big story. It also opened up a can of worms when the love triangle was discovered, breaking hearts, and creating conflict.

Before confessing to Deimos Kiriakis’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) murder, Sonny was not headed in a good direction. He was becoming a lot like Deimos, especially in business. However, being behind bars has humbled him a bit. Fans are hoping that the experience, along with new head writer Ron Carlivati’s changes, will turn Sonny back into the character that viewers adore.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Paul and Sonny will take a big step. One person in the forums suggested it was an engagement. However, others felt that it was too early for that. As one fan noted, the spoilers say they take a big step and thought it meant they will move in together.

Whatever happens with PaulSon, things will get complicated when Chandler Massey appears in scenes this fall. He is the actor that played Will Horton before Guy Wilson. Will is supposed to be dead, killed by serial killer Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). So, it will definitely be a different dynamic when Paul and Sonny realize Will is alive. At least, if it really is Will and not a doppelganger or twin.

What do you think is going to happen with PaulSon on Days Of Our Lives? Will Paul and Sonny get engaged, move in together, or does the huge step refer to something else?

