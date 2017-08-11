‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: New HOH Has Nominations In Mind, ‘BB19’ House Eviction Plan Already Formed?

Big Brother 19 spoilers from early Friday morning (August 11) have Alex Ow discussing Week 7 HOH nominations. The BB19 house may already have a plan ready for the upcoming Nomination Ceremony, but it could all depend on how the Temptation Competition plays out on Friday afternoon. Fans won’t be surprised that Paul Abrahamian has already been offering a lot of advice to Alex about what she should do this week.

Paul has suggested that Alex needs to stay focused on just upsetting one couple this week rather than both of them. A report by fan site Joker’s Updates relayed that conversation, following comments by Alex that she might put up one person from each remaining showmance. The ultimate plan for the week would be to backdoor Cody Nickson, with the intent to keep him from being able to even play for the Power of Veto.

Kevin Schlehuber presented some interesting Big Brother 19 spoilers as well, putting the idea to the group of Paul Abrahamian, Jason Dent, Christmas Abbott, and Alex Ow that the Matt Clines needed to be the first target from the remaining showmances. Eliminating Matt would leave Raven Walton working on her own. Kevin went on to state that they could then worry about Mark Jansen and Elena Davies at a later date. All of this was playing out on the CBS live feeds and giving subscribers a lot of interesting video footage.

Alex’s letter & pics from her ex, and she got a cheesecake, Coronas, clothes, hair bows.. Cody joined the group for room debut #bb19 pic.twitter.com/8RZ7vMbcbc — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 11, 2017

There are 11 people left in the BB19 cast, with six people now running the show. It certainly leaves the possibility of a split, though, as the other five would just need to scoop up one of the primary alliance members to shift the house. Alex Ow, Paul Abrahamian, Jason Dent, Christmas Abbott, Kevin Schlehuber, and Josh Martinez are in control of the game. On the outside are the Raven Walton and Matt Clines showmance, the Mark Jansen and Elena Davies showmance, and Cody Nickson.

Mark is completely in the dark about what is going on around him and Elena is getting lied to by most of the people from the alliance running the BB19 house. As these latest Big Brother 19 spoilers confirm, one conversation typically takes place while Elena is in the room and then the group led by Paul and Alex start talking about the real plan once she has left the room. On Friday morning, Mark wasn’t around when any of the important discussions were taking place.

Cody has moved back to Have-not room, his home away from home #bb19 pic.twitter.com/ltkK8etlHT — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 11, 2017

Raven Walton and Matt Clines are making some critical mistakes in their game play right now, as they are more concerned with spending time on their own as a couple than participating in the important conversations. Following the eviction of Jessica Graf on Thursday night (August 10), Raven and Matt should have been working hard to make sure that Alex Ow and Paul Abrahamian didn’t want to see them on the block. Instead, they went off to bed early, leaving the drama to play out around them.

One Showmance becomes a “no-mance” and a new HOH is????. Catch up on #BB19 now: https://t.co/6nXokaZ9m0 pic.twitter.com/UAPGHDcWHD — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 11, 2017

Cody Nickson will be the primary eviction target of Alex Ow, but Cody has also shown an ability to win most of the competition types that producers throw at the BB19 cast. If he finds a way to secure safety at the Temptation Competition on Friday, then three different people will become Week 7 nominees for eviction. This is where Raven and Matt should be entertaining some fears about what might come next. It will all lead to a weekend packed with fresh Big Brother 19 spoilers and some interesting nominees on the block.

