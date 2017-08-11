‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller’s Rumored Boyfriend Denies Romance, Says It Was All Part Of The Show

Abby Lee Miller continues to be the subject of controversies despite being in prison. The former Dance Moms mentor was recently linked romantically to a much-younger man. However, new reports suggest that the rumored fling was all for the show.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, Abby’s alleged boy toy, Jordan “Jordy” Rodriguez dished about the real score between them. According to the news outlet, the aspiring singer vehemently denies that he is romantically involved with the Dance Moms star.

Jordy admitted that he has been friends with Miller for quite a while, adding that there’s no truth to the malicious rumors. Rodriguez also reiterated that his supposed romance with Abby was all part of the show.

“I’m friends with Abby Lee Miller. I’m going to remind you that you were watching a television show.”

When asked why the cast implied that he has a sexual relationship with Abby, Jordy bluntly pointed out that “it’s a TV show.”

Although Jordy confirmed his friendship with the Dance Moms star, he clarified that he has not kept in touch with her ever since she started her year-long sentence at the Federal Correction Institute Victorville facility last July 12.

It can be recalled that the 50-year-old choreographer was slammed by the moms for choosing a rap song by alleged boyfriend Jordy as the music for her students’ final dance before her jail time.

On the latest episode of Dance Moms, Miller had her team do a dance routine using Jordy’s song titled “Food for Thought.” Apparently, the moms believe that Abby used the opportunity to promote the singer’s veganism song.

The outspoken moms were quick to express their dismay about Miller’s song choice and dance routine as well, adding that they were too “gimmicky.” They also criticized Abby for promoting Jordy’s song instead of her own students who already had their own singles released.

Despite all the skepticism about Abby’s song choice and dance routine, the Dance Moms girls still managed to wow the judges and even topped the competition. The solo performances of Kalani (Do What You See), Brynn (The Chase), and Kendall (DOA) all won trophies for the academy as well.

In the same episode, Abby tearfully bid goodbye to all her students. The Dance Moms mentor is currently serving her sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of bankruptcy fraud last year.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]