Taylor Swift Jokes About Groping In Court Trial, Is ‘Grope Photo’ Enough Evidence Against DJ David Mueller?

Taylor Swift is fighting a historic court battle against DJ David Mueller, as she is seeking $1 in her claim to hold Mueller responsible in the groping lawsuit. During the trial of a case that is closely watched by sexual abuse activists, Taylor cracked a joke about the alleged incident that cost Mueller his job.

David Mueller maintains his stance that the allegation against him is false. He was quick to file a lawsuit challenging his termination. He is now seeking $3 million for the damage caused by the entire episode. However, he has claimed that he is more interested in restoring his professional reputation.

Taylor Swift’s lawsuit comes as a reply to Mueller’s. She has one press photo to back her allegation against David. In the photo, Mueller’s hand is around her derriere. The photo was taken at a meet-and-greet event after a 2013 concert.

Taylor Swift’s “grope picture” that apparently shows Mueller grabbing her butt is being used as court evidence against the DJ. According to Swift, the photo is a “smoking gun.” She apparently asked the court to keep the photo a secret, as she thought it might prejudice the jury.

The pic was earlier exclusively published by TMZ. According to Taylor, Mueller reached up under her skirt and grabbed her a** when she was posing for photos.

Taylor’s attorneys believe the photograph is a “damning” proof of Mueller touching the singer-songwriter inappropriately. Mueller, on the contrary, claims that the pic proves his efforts to “jump into the frame,” Page Six reported.

Even though David called the pic “awkward,” he said he touched her in the ribs. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, claims to have felt a “definite grab” in the rear.

“A very long grab.”

When Taylor faced Mueller’s attorney during the trial, she did not miss any chance to use her sense of humor. The court heard her saying that Greg Dent, her security guard, saw the DJ lifting her skirt. However, nobody else saw what went underneath the skirt, as she did not have anybody “positioned there.”

Swift’s reply caused instant laughter in the courtroom. According to the ABC News, some of her reactions occasionally amused the eight-member jury as well.

