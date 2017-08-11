‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Why Did Sasha Really Commit Suicide? Greg Nicotero Reveals The Answer

The Walking Dead Season 7 ended with Sasha Williams (Sonequa Martin-Green) taking her own life. She received suicide pills from Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) and requested to ride to Alexandria in a coffin. She died along the way and once the coffin was opened, she attacked Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Many fans assumed she did it because Sasha knew she was not getting out of the situation alive. She was depressed about Abraham Ford’s (Micahel Cudlitz) death, and wanted one last chance to kill Negan. However, there is another reason, according to Greg Nicotero.

Possible TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you have seen the final episodes of Season 7.

According to ComicBook.com, Greg Nicotero explained why Sasha killed herself in The Walking Dead Season 7. Abraham was her everything. He was her motivation. Losing him was like death to her. That is clear from the dream/hallucination sequences that brought back Michael Cudlitz’s character on TWD.

“It’s a breathtaking and emotional and thrilling episode. Sasha’s entire character motivation, everything that she did, she did because of what she said to Abraham.”

The words had to do with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) taking care of herself. The statement is something that Sasha regretted immediately after the words left her mouth. Abraham responded by saying that Maggie was carrying the future, referring to her unborn child. Then, he explained that it is always for someone else.

Sonequa Martin-Green was happy with Sasha’s ending in The Walking Dead. The character was always a fighter and she went out by her choice, not someone else’s. Plus, she got one more chance to stick it to Negan, even after her demise. The look on Negan’s face when she was trying to bite him was priceless.

“To see this warrior have a warrior’s death, there’s a strange and haunting beauty to it. I can actually still be a soldier in this war!”

Nicotero added that Sasha’s journey and her actions are so “critical” in the episode. It is definitely one death that fans will never forget. Even co-star Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes, was impressed. He explained that Sasha’s storyline is amazing, powerful, heart-wrenching, and heroic all rolled together.

What do you think of what Greg Nicotero and Sonequa Martin-Green said about Sasha Williams’ death in The Walking Dead Season 7? Were you surprised that Sasha chose suicide in the season finale? Are you looking forward to the new season premiering on October 22?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]