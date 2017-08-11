Carrie Underwood, Husband Mike Fisher, And Son Become Superheroes In Super Adorable Family Photo

Carrie Underwood, her husband Mike Fisher, and their two-year-old son Isaiah Michael look just like your typical celebrity family by day, but by night they are superheroes, the People reports.

The seven-time Grammy winner took to Instagram Thursday night to share adorable family snaps featuring herself, her husband, and their son as “Catboy, Gekko and Owlette.” Underwood shared the pics just as their family was preparing for bed time, giving us a glimpse of what it’s like to live in the Fisher household.

The Instagram slideshow shows little Isaiah wearing a black onesie and a matching blue cape and mask while Fisher donned a green cape and a green mask. Carrie also looked super in her red cape and red mask.

“Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house…featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It’s time to be a hero! #PJMasks,” captioned the 34-year-old singer.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, 37, got married in 2010 and just had their seventh wedding anniversary in July this year, which they celebrated by going on a romantic date and exchanging sweet love notes.

“Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212? Here’s to so many more years and memories together,” Carrie wrote in her dedication note to her husband during their wedding anniversary.

Fisher also returned the favor with his own Instagram snap which came with a sweet caption.

“Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago. Turns out she’s the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!” he wrote.

In February 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, son Isaiah Michael. Since then Carrie and Mike have constantly regaled their social media followers with lovely photos of their journey together as a family.

While she’s now living the dream juggling duties as country music star, wife, and mother, Carrie Underwood told the Today Show in 2016 that she felt guilty about not being able to give her son a “normal babyhood” on account of her frequent touring as a country musician and Fisher’s duties as a professional hockey player, Pop Culture reports.

“I felt a little bad that he doesn’t have ‘normal’ babyhood,” she said. “My friend told me I needed to cut myself some slack and said, ‘God gave him to you and he knows what you do.’ Once she said that I was like, this is the way it’s supposed to be and I should not worry so much.”

At any rate, Carrie Underwood has one less thing to worry about since it was only a month ago when Mike Fisher officially announced his retirement from the NHL after 17 seasons playing professional hockey for the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators.

With Carrie’s husband having more time on his hands these days, the Fishers are perhaps in a good position to start expanding their family. As to that, Underwood revealed to Entertainment Tonight back in April that he and Mike are taking their time about it.

“We’re on God’s good timing or whatever you might call it,” she said. “I’m just trying to figure out where life’s going to take me next.”

Moreover, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s son has revealed himself to be the jealous type.

“As a matter of fact,” she continued, “if a dog climbs up on my lap, I feel like he gets a little jealous of the dog!”

Underwood, who has recently signed a new deal with Universal Music Group, revealed to ET that she’s been working on her new album.

Carrie Underwood said in the interview that the people in her life are her main source of inspiration when creating music.

“I think the people in my life are what really inspires me,” she mused. “You know, family, friends, people that I get to meet and I get to hear their stories. I’ll probably hear some fan stories and stuff like that today, you know? It’s just always cool to be able to incorporate incredible stories about people that you know or people that you meet into your music.”

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]