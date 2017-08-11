‘Y&R’ Spoilers For Aug 14: Homeless Nick Confronts Victor, Billy Defends Vicky, Ben Accuses Him Of Hypocrisy

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, August 14, tease that when Nick (Joshua Morrow) comes home and finds that all his belongings are being moved out, he confronts Victor.

Victor Tells Nick To Find Somewhere Else To Stay

Nick confronts Victor (Eric Braeden) who declares he has the right to evict him because the property belongs to him. He tells Nick that he does not want him using his property anymore and that Nick should find somewhere else to stay.

Victor’s action follows on his decision to disown Nick after the clash that erupted when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) performed at the charity concert.

Nick tampered with Nikki’s soundboard because he did not want her to perform at a time she was experiencing an MS flare-up. However, Victor assumed that Nick tampered with the soundboard to get at him. He confronted Nick at a parking lot and threw a punch at him in anger.

With Victor having made good his threat to cut Nick off, it is now clear that Nick will have to work out how to survive without his father who believes his actions are justified because Nick disrespected him.

Young and the Restless(YR) spoilers also tease that Victor is set to make changes that will unsettle members of his family. Victor believes he is not getting the respect he deserves from his family, so he will announce plans to pursue exclusive personal goals.

Viewers will see Nick demonstrate the extent of his personal resourcefulness as he takes on the challenge of standing on his own without his father.

Ben Accuses Billy Of Hypocrisy

Billy (Jason Thompson) confronts Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes) after learning that he has been seeing his ex-wife, Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Billy is suspicious of Ben’s motives and questions him to gain an insight into why he is seeing Victoria. However, Ben is not impressed with Billy’s grandstand play about protecting Victoria. He accuses Billy of hypocrisy, wondering why he is so concerned about Victoria having an affair when he is living with his girlfriend, Phyllis Summers (Gina Tognoni).

Billy wants to know how Ben learned about his relationship with Phyllis and that he is living with her. Ben realizes that he slipped up and tries to cover up by lying that Victoria told him. Of course, Ben does not want Billy to know that he has been talking to Phyllis and that it was Phyllis who directed him to Victoria.

Billy is unaware of the sinister plot being hatched behind the scenes by Jack (Peter Bergman). Jack makes an irresistible offer to Ben in exchange for intelligence about Victoria and her business. Ben is at first reluctant to work with Jack. When Jack probes for his motives, he insists he is dating Victoria because he cares about her. But relying on the maxim that every man has his price, Jack makes Ben an offer he cannot resist.

Victoria will soon find herself in the dire situation where the man she is sleeping with is also spying on her on behalf of the competition.

Abby Teases Scotty About His New Look

Abby remarks about Scotty Grainger’s (Daniel Hall) clean-cut looks in preparation for a company photoshoot. Although both characters enjoy teasing and poking fun at each other, fans are buzzing with expectation that they could soon end up in a relationship.

