‘DOOL’ Advance Preview: Did Nicole Kill Deimos, Or Is Commissioner Raines Responsible? [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that there will be a new suspect in the murder of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Even though fans think it is Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), it might actually be Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). An advance preview was leaked to YouTube and it shows that Nicole has a startling memory when Brady shows her “proof” that Eric killed Deimos. However, fans have another interesting theory. If Nicole is innocent, then could Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears) be responsible?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

In the preview clip, Brady shows Nicole the amulet, which he found after breaking into Eric’s room. When Nicole holds the cursed object, she gets a flashback of something that happened the night of Deimos’ murder. She suddenly realizes that Eric isn’t the one who killed Deimos, that he was probably just protecting her. Eric did this even though Nicole was treating him horribly at the time.

When Nicole says, “Oh, no” on the preview, Brady knows something is wrong. He demands to know what it is, but will she tell him? With Brady’s drinking out of control and his vendetta with Eric, he wants nothing more than to separate “Ericole” for good. In his mind, sending his brother to jail would accomplish that goal.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that the identity of Deimos’ killer would be shocking. However, it isn’t too much of a stretch for Nicole to murder him. After all, he did some unimaginable things. He is also responsible for Nicole not getting custody of baby Holly after he decided it would be a great idea to bribe a judge.

There were also reports that the motive for Deimos’ murder would be surprising. If Nicole is the killer and the reason is surprising, why did she do it? Or will fans find out this is another false lead?

It is no secret that Arianne Zucker has left DOOL. However, she will remain in episodes until around Thanksgiving. That is still a few months away and a leaked set photo reveals she leaves Salem with Holly. So, it seems unlikely she will go to prison for killing Deimos. However, there is another possibility.

What if the killer is Commissioner Raines? He doesn’t appear to have a motive and is the last person anyone would suspect. It is rumored that he was Dario Hernandez’s (Jordi Vilasuso) partner in crime. When Lani Price (Sal Stowers) refused to give him details on the case, he threatened to fire her. He will also reportedly set up Abe Carver (James Reynolds) to take the fall for the crime. If he is willing to do all of this, what would stop him from murder?

Who you do you think killed Deimos on Days Of Our Lives?

