The WWE is running an angle heading into SummerSlam, with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman threatening to walk out of the WWE if Lesnar loses his WWE Universal Championship at the event without getting pinned. Lesnar is set to defend the title in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar UFC return rumors

Interestingly, the WWE website posted a recent video with Cathy Kelley and she talked about the match but also hinted at something that might make both WWE and UFC fans interested. There have been a number of rumors lately indicating that Brock Lesnar might want to return to the UFC again.

The proposed fight that is on everyone’s minds is Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones. As a matter of fact, after Jon made his triumphant return at UFC 214, he called out Brock after his win. Bleacher Report revealed that Jones’ inspiration for calling out Lesnar was the moment that Conor McGregor called out Floyd Mayweather.

“I think I was inspired by Conor McGregor, to be honest with you. To just dare and to reach, reach higher. Me versus Brock Lesnar is somewhat equivalent to Mayweather and McGregor.”

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will fight this month in a boxing match that many believe will shatter pay-per-view buy records.

Jon Jones coming to SummerSlam?

So, what has the WWE website talking about a Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar fight? A fan tagged Jones in a tweet and asked if he will show up at ringside for SummerSlam, where Brock will fight three men for his WWE Universal Championship. In response, Jon said that “it’s crossed my mind.”

Brock Lesnar is under contract with the WWE until WrestleMania 34 but the company has allowed him to take time off to do whatever he wants ever since he returned. Just last year, Lesnar took off around SummerSlam time to fight Mark Hunt.

However, that fight is where things are a little awkward. Brock Lesnar failed two different drug tests heading into the UFC fight and was suspended for a year. Brock announced his retirement from MMA fighting and his suspension was frozen. If Lesnar wants to return to fight Jon Jones, he has to serve out the remainder of his suspension.

Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones

There is still a very good chance that Brock Lensar will fight Jon Jones in the UFC. Jones is 23-1 in his MMA career and 17-1 in the UFC. Brock Lesnar is 5-3 in MMA action and 4-3 in the UFC.

When MMAJunkie asked about a fight with Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones said that he never even considered it before and he wasn’t one to call people out. However, after Jon Jones made the call-out, Brock Lesnar answered by telling him to be careful with what he asks for.

There are people who don’t think that Brock Lesnar will leave the WWE, but the company knows that when Lesnar fights in the UFC, it helps his standing in front of professional wrestling fans. This would be one of the toughest fights of Lesnar’s career, but even a loss wouldn’t hurt him in the WWE, so they would likely let him leave to fight and then return.

Jon Jones said he knows that he might just be leverage for Brock Lesnar to get more money from the WWE, and that is fine with him.

“I think it would be great if he comes over to the UFC to get a gigantic payday, probably his biggest UFC payday. Now he has this as a leverage point from whichever direction he decides to go in. Good for Brock to have options.”

The WWE will hold SummerSlam on Aug. 27 in Brooklyn, New York. If Jon Jones shows up there to watch the match, expect the WWE to have made the decision to allow Brock Lesnar to take one more dip into the UFC waters.

[Featured Image by WWE]