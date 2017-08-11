‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley And Ravi Romance Heats Up, Is Vicky Suffering From Brain Trauma?

Young and the Restless spoilers hint many shockers to come as the show gears up for many changes thanks to the recent overhaul of the writing team. Mal Young is now the head writer of the show and fans have high hopes for the soap’s new material. Meanwhile, it’s all about love, intrigue, and mystery in Genoa City.

Booming Love Stories

Young and the Restless spoilers hint Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Ravi (Abhi Sinha) might pursue their booming relationship. Ashley and Ravi have been going back and forth despite their attraction for each other. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal these two are headed for the Abbott cabin, and this will test if there’s a possibility that they are going to develop as a couple. It seems like Ashley finally made up her mind, and she is going to take the leap and see if a relationship with Ravi is viable.

Ravi has been putting in a lot of effort to win Ashley over. Young and the Restless fans will definitely look forward to the development between these two.

Wrong Diagnosis

Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is out of her game, and the recent episodes of the Young and the Restless leave subtle hints about it. There are various theories on what Vicky’s sickness is but the dance with Benjamin Hochman (Ben Hermes) seems to be a big revelation. As noted by Soap Opera Spy, it appears like Victoria has an undiagnosed condition. While the fact that she may be exhibiting early signs of multiple sclerosis is possible, it should also be noted that in a previous episode of the Young and the Restless, she got knocked off her feet when she had a heated argument with Abby (Melissa Ordway). After the incident, Victoria looked dazed. Although the doctor gave her a clean bill of health, it’s not a guarantee that she is in the best condition. This could be another effort to make viewers aware of undiagnosed medical problems stemming from seemingly harmless mishaps.

Victoria confides in Chelsea today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/hSdkZnUUFo — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 10, 2017

Abby is concerned about her sister’s behavior. Victoria is not acting like her old self and she even threw caution to the wind when she decided to hook up with Ben. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) already told her to stay away from the man. With Victoria’s current condition, Brash and Sassy is highly susceptible from various threats and it remains to be seen how the Young and the Restless team plans to handle her case. Whatever the case may be, Young and the Restless spoilers will definitely mention what will happen to Victoria soon.

Some Unforgettable Moments are coming your way next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/K1rRKBfm6P — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 4, 2017

