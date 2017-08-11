Gustaf Skarsgård has just landed an awesome role in Westworld Season 2. However, the actor’s new job has also led to speculations about Floki’s fate in Vikings Season 5.

Floki was last seen in a depressing situation in the previous season after he lost both his best friend Ragnar Lothbrok and beloved wife Helga. Could Skarsgård’s character be the next to meet his end in the History show?

The HBO series has recently confirmed three new additions to the cast. According to Deadline, Tyrant star Fares Fares will join Westworld Season 2 as a tech expert named Antoine Costa while Betty Gabriel has a recurring role as Maling. In addition to that, Gustaf Skarsgård will portray Karl Strand. Both Fares and Skarsgård will be series regulars.

Fans are undoubtedly happy for Skarsgård for getting a huge part in Westworld Season 2 but some are also concerned about what will happen to his character in Vikings. Could this mean that Floki will end up dead in Season 5?

The description for Vikings Season 5 already confirms that Floki will head for Iceland as he tries to determine the fate that the gods have intended for him. There have been speculations that Gustaf Skarsgård’s character is destined to replace the Seer following their strange meeting in the fourth season but things may have changed since Helga’s death. Some believe that Floki will find his true purpose in another land, far from the gods he once devoted his life to.

But is it possible that Floki will die in Vikings Season 5? After all, it might be too difficult for Gustaf Skarsgård to work on the History show now that he is a series regular on Westworld Season 2. In addition to that, there have been speculations that the fifth season will be the last one for Vikings.

Katheryn Winnick has previously hinted at the possibility that there will be no follow-up to Vikings Season 5. At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, the actress reportedly asked Michael Hirst if there is a sixth season. The creator responded that he is unsure but is hoping to write more episodes for the series.

Vikings Season 5 will air on History on November 29.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]