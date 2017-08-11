Ryan Paevey Leaves ‘General Hospital’—What Happens To Maxie and Nathan?

Kirsten Storms has just returned to General Hospital, but her onscreen husband would be the one to leave now. The daytime soap has revealed Ryan Paevey is leaving General Hospital. What happens now to Maxie Jones and Nathan West? Maxie previously asked Nathan to join her in Portland, which fueled concerns that he’s going to be gone for good.

Ryan Paevey’s exit has been confirmed, but fans should not worry because it is only a temporary break. The actor would be gone for a short time as he works on another project, Harvest Love, a romantic movie for the Hallmark Channel, according to ABC Soaps In Depth. The report said Paevey will be back before you notice it, so it is not clear whether his absence will be addressed in the show.

General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry said that while Maxie has been asking Nathan to join her in Portland, it is unlikely that Nathan will accept the offer. One of the possibilities to deal with Ryan’s break is to send Nathan to an extended police assignment. He could also leave Port Charles for a while as someone has started digging about who Man Landers is.

Meanwhile, General Hospital spoilers for today tease that Maxie is planning a surprise for Nathan and she is excited about it. She hopes to make a romantic lunch at the park for her husband because she’s been gone for quite a while that they missed a lot of things newlyweds usually do. However, the excitement might not last long as Maxie might find Nathan with Amy. Amy has been helping Nathan deal with some mess in his life lately, and Maxie might be upset to find them together, according to TVOvermind.

Nathan and Maxie might find some rough times in their marriage, but Paevey promised there are more stories to tell about their relationship. Per ABC Soaps In Depth, Ryan teased that when he returns, Maxie and Nathan will continue doing those newlyweds stuff. “We had to push pause on the ‘newly’ part, but technically speaking we’re still newlyweds. We’re gonna do that newlywed thing,” Ryan said during a Facebook Live chat.

General Hospital airs Monday to Friday at 2 p.m. on ABC.

