Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Shares Moment She Feels The Sexiest After Dropping Over 75 Pounds

Melissa McCarthy is reminding everyone that it is absolutely amazing to finally achieve a healthier version of yourself. The Ghostbusters star may still have a long way to go, but she is definitely proud to show off her hard work. She is not one to shy away from flaunting her body transformation by leveling up her fashion game. While the funny actress used to just go with clothes that would fit her, she now chooses the ones that would compliment her new slimmer figure.

When it comes to #BodyGoals, Melissa McCarthy’s name was certainly not included on the list before. She was also one of the least expected actresses that fashion lovers would get their inspiration from. However, the 46-year-old actress has turned that around with her impressive weight loss and a new sense of fashion.

Melissa McCarthy was mostly known for her comedic acts, but now the Gilmore Girls actress is looking extremely good and confident after dropping over 75 pounds, making her a fashion icon and motivation to those who are struggling with their weight.

With a new mindset about health, Melissa McCarthy has never looked better and happier.

The Ghostbusters star has previously revealed the moment when she felt her sexiest. While some may feel their best when they wear their favorite outfits or have their hair done, Melissa McCarthy shared that finally feeling like herself is the most sexy feeling she ever had.

“I feel sexiest when I feel comfortable, when I feel most myself, when I m not trying to be anything other than who I am.”

The star used to hide her bulges in huge and baggy clothes, but now the Bridesmaids actress is opting for outfits that would show off her tiny waist. Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss certainly didn’t happen overnight; her impressive body transformation was a result of her dedication and hard work.

I'm so excited to share #theBoss with everyone April 8th! Today has been such a fun press day. A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Mar 17, 2016 at 1:59pm PDT

Melissa McCarthy was aware that her previous weight was just too much for her body and age to handle. Instead of leaving things as they were and just going on with her life, the actress decided to do something about her weight issues and turned to eating healthy and exercise that may have probably saved her life.

Melissa McCarthy did everything right while in the process of losing weight. The Ghostbusters actress hired a trainer after realizing that working out in the gym alone was not going to work out for her. She also credits her weight loss by not starving herself but eating healthier options instead.

Happy 30th @elleusa! Thank you for "Jacketgate 2013" I think of you every time I wear that beautiful jacket which I may have kept…whoopsies. #ELLEat30 A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Sep 10, 2015 at 1:42pm PDT

