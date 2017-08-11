‘Teacher Of The Year’ Jailed For Hosting Teen Sex Parties

Jared Anderson, a high school teacher at Judson High School in San Antonio, was honored as Teacher of the Year just two months prior to being arrested for hosting sex parties for teenage boys.

Perth Now reported that the sex parties included a “Bros Night” that featured a front door sign urging the teenagers to get naked.

The court heard that on February 12, 2016, Anderson hosted a “Bros Night” party at his home with boys ranging from 15- to 17-years-old. A sign on the door of the home read: “The last one to get naked has to get the first dare.” All the boys eventually got undressed before Anderson coerced them into lewd conduct.

According to the New York Post, as part of a plea deal about one month ago, Jared Anderson pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual performance by a child and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

Jared Anderson is a married Mormon man, 29-years-old, and father of two children, including a toddler son. According to police, Anderson’s Mormon church officials were told by two victims that Anderson had been hosting parties at his home for several months, parties which involved sexually charged games with multiple boys.

Police said Anderson walked around “naked with an erection.” The boys were instructed to “crawl around naked and touch each other” and “place their genitals on another boy’s face.”

Anderson also forced the teens to wrestle one another and hug him while he was naked. On another occasion, Anderson challenged a 17-year-old to see who could be the most-obscene, which involved them sending pictures of their genitals to each other.

Anderson was indicted on several counts of sexual performance by a child, and school officials placed him on administrative leave, before firing him. His arrest resulted in school officials being forced to recall yearbooks in order to remove a page that just two months earlier cited him as Teacher of the Year.

Anderson has not denied hosting the parties and admitted that he encouraged the boys to perform sexual acts on each other. At the time of his arrest, he was a group leader at the local church, where all seven of his victims were members.

Church counselor Ian Vassiloras testified during Anderson’s sentencing hearing on Monday.

“He wanted to be accepted by them and so he was willing to do whatever it took. He’s human. There might be some little tidbits popping up, but it will never lead him down this path again.”

Vassiloras added that Anderson has been undergoing intense therapy since his arrest.

The judge was asked for deferred adjudication (probation), but prosecutors argued he was a terrible candidate for that type of sentencing. Judge Steve Hilbig said, “My only recourse is to give you 10 years or give you probation, and frankly, sir, I don’t believe you deserve deferred adjudication.”

Court records show that Anderson was jailed for 10 years, in addition to being fined $9,000.

