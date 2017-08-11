‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Tripp And Claire Become A Couple?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease the return of Ciara Brady, except another actress will be replacing Vivian Jovanni. Many fans believe that eventually, Ciara will forgive Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) and they might even start dating. However, where does that need Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan)? After yesterday’s episode, some viewers believe that the writers are setting up Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) to be a potential love interest for Claire. Will romance keep him in Salem?

DOOL spoilers and theories are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

On yesterday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Tripp returned a mix tape to Claire. He commented on her singing ability and then sadly told her he was leaving Salem. Claire pressed for information and surprisingly, Tripp told her the whole story about his revenge against Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans).

The way they interacted made some fans in the Soap Central forums think they will soon try dating. As one member commented, they could see it a mile away.

Even though Claire loves Theo, he just wants to be friends right now. After finding out that Claire had the love letters from Ciara, he was pretty upset. He also had to give himself time to analyze his true feelings about Ciara. She will be coming back to Salem, and when she does, will Theo and Ciara try moving from friendship to a relationship? Claire will need a new man by her side if that is the case.

As some fans commented, finding a girl for Tripp to date is difficult in Salem. Half the town is related to one another in some way. Even though Claire is a Brady, Tripp has no Brady DNA in his body. He is Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) son with Ava, not Kayla. As one person mentioned, the writing team must have had to do some serious digging and give themselves history lessons to make sure any romance would not be incestuous.

Would you like to see Tripp and Claire start a relationship on Days Of Our Lives?

