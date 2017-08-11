Are You Ready?: 20 Years Ago, D-Generation X Changed The Face Of WWE And All Of Professional Wrestling

Longtime wrestling fans may find it hard to believe that it has been this long, but August 11, 2017, does indeed mark the 20-year anniversary of the debut of one of the greatest factions ever – DX. It was on this date back in 1997 that the stable known as D-Generation X started to become a reality on Monday Night Raw and the rest is history. Now, it’s time to look back at some of the greatest moments from a group of degenerates who have become legends in WWE and all of wrestling.

Some people may not realize it, but the first time they started to come together was on an episode of Monday Night Raw on August 11, 1997. Shawn Michaels faced off with Mankind in the main event which brought about interference from Triple H, Chyna, and a returning “Ravishing” Rick Rude.

This was already a huge moment for fans as recapped by PDR Wrestling as Rick Rude had been out of sight for three years and now, he was back in WWE. After that main event, the group of four superstars were seen together in matches, being crude and crass, and pretty much taking over the then-WWF.

Over the years, there have been a number of superstars who have come in and out of DX, but it has always been kept rather small. Here are all those who have been a part of the green and black attack in the last 20 years:

Triple H

Shawn Michaels

Rick Rude

Chyna

B.A. Billy Gunn

Road Dogg

X-Pac

Mike Tyson

Stephanie McMahon

Hornswoggle

Tori

DX has spent time as a babyface faction while also being one of the top heel stables in all of wrestling. They’ve held numerous titles from the European Championship to the Tag Team straps to the WWE World Title which shows they were never short on talent.

They have brought forth some of the most memorable moments in the history of the WWF/WWE, but there is one that may stand out above all the rest.

As reported by Bleacher Report, on April 27, 1998, DX was led by Triple H to the Norfolk Scope where WCW was running Monday Nitro, and they arrived in a tank. It was a moment that no one will ever be able to forget as it was right in the middle of the “Monday Night Wars” and a key point in time.

This is a group that paved the way for the “Attitude Era” in WWE and they led the charge in the world of professional wrestling and shock TV. All of those who were a part of DX have seen their methods, moves, and even mic work mimicked by so many superstars in the last 20 years.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., there were even a number of current WWE superstars who got together for a photo shoot tribute to D-Generation X. Jason Jordan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Banks, The New Day, the Hardy Boyz, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Breezango, and Bayley all broke out the DX shirts, the theme music, and even the crotch chops.

D-Generation X is 20 years old today! Here’s how today’s Superstars marked the occasion… pic.twitter.com/qQ69Nv61yg — WWE UK (@WWEUK) August 10, 2017

Many of the former members have recognized the anniversary of D-Generation X’s formation and tweeted out their memories.

You were the magic ingredient in the DX Recipe. pic.twitter.com/fmdvO0kNGK — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 11, 2017

Of course, one of the originators chimed in as well with Triple H letting the real reason behind the DX formation known in a tweet. In WWE, there have been at least six different incarnations and returns of D-Generation X with the last one fading out in mid-2015.

Over the last two decades, there have been many stables and factions in professional wrestling who have made their names known, but it’s hard to compare them to DX. Shawn Michaels, Chyna, the New Age Outlaws, Triple H, and others are some of the most well-known names in WWF/WWE history, but has it really been 20 years? It actually has been that long since they made their debut on Monday Night Raw, and fans will never get enough of being asked, “Are you ready?”

