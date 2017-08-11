‘People Of Earth’ Star Ken Hall On Improv, Food Preferences, Learning To Drive, And What’s Coming Up For Him

As one of the stars of the TBS hit comedy People of Earth, actor Ken Hall plays Jeff the Grey, captain and leader of a flying saucer. For Hall, People of Earth — now in its second season — is inarguably his break-out role for the United States, although Hall has quite the CV in his native Canada. With seven Canadian Comedy Award nominations to his credit, Hall was the recipient of a CCA award for Best Breakout Artist. In addition, as part of the improv duo 2-Man No-Show with Isaac Kessler, he was nominated for Best Improv Troupe and Best Comedic Show.

Interestingly, Hall’s passion for both comedy and acting was found in his late 20s. The actor went on to study improv at The Second City (Toronto), iO Theatre (Chicago), and the Upright Citizen Brigade (New York) before going on to teach at Second City. Beyond his background in improv, Hall has also worked for Cirque De Soleil and studied clown with master instructors Philippe Gaulier, Francine Cote, and Paola Coletto.

When speaking with Hall on behalf of the Inquisitr, I decided to shake things up and ask the People of Earth mainstay about how he spends his life off-screen. Ken Hall can be followed on Twitter via @TheKenHall and visited online directly at www.thekenhall.com.

Jeff is ready and waiting in anticipation for episode 3 of People of Earth @PoE_TBS #PeopleOfEarth tonight at 10:30 on TBS!!! Join the fun! pic.twitter.com/qjcdqrsuHG — Ken Hall (@TheKenHall) August 8, 2017

Have you ever lived in the U.S.? Where is People of Earth filmed?

Ken Hall: I’ve never really lived in the U.S. apart from a five-week improv summer intensive at the iO Theatre in Chicago. One of the best summers I’ve had. My background is in improv, so to be in an improv class all day, then have a nice dinner to go back and watch improv at night was a wonderfully-immersive and satisfying feeling. Met some excellent people, too! People of Earth actually films here in Toronto, which really cuts down on my commute time.

Had you worked with anyone from People of Earth before being cast in the show?

Ken Hall: Yes. I have had the pleasure of working with Debra McCabe who plays Nancy, the robotic confidant/assistance to Jonathan Walsh — played by Michael Cassidy — on the show. We appeared together in a fun Yuletide horror movie called A Christmas Horror Story. She played Mrs. Claus and I played an elf named Shiny, who is the first to contract and die from a mysterious ailment that kills all the elves at the North Pole. All the elves subsequently become reanimated and come back as zombie elves who then try their best to kill Santa. I was thrown through a window so that really put a damper on the holidays.

Is filming on-set in Canada any different than in the U.S.? For example, how do craft services compare between the two countries?

Ken Hall: Great question! Unfortunately, I’ve never been on-set in the U.S. as of yet, apart from going on Conan in which we were all well looked after. I can only imagine there are more syrup, cheese curds/gravy and fries north of the border than there is down in the U.S.

I think I know the answer to this one, but just in case: Is there such a thing as Canadian food?

Ken Hall: Yes, it’s called Tim Hortons. A classic staple of on-the-go Canadian cuisine. Also, a tasty hybrid known as poutine consisting of french fries layered in cheese curds and gravy. Oh, Canada!

https://t.co/56h4AarOUp Check out my interview with Comedian @TheKenHall on ITunes, SoundCloud & wherever you get your podcasts-Coming Aug 2 — Tim Drodge (@bgnewf) July 28, 2017

On-set of People of Earth, what is your usual go-to at the craft services table?

Ken Hall: (laughs) Well as Jeff the Grey on People of Earth, my day starts with me getting into my prosthesis. What I can eat before and after vary somewhat. Out of costume, I like all of the above of what’s usually offered. I like to start my day with a hearty craft services breakfast which consist of the usual suspects: bacon, egg, and sausage. I also like freshly-made waffles with a Canadian touch of maple syrup. I tend to sample a lot of everything. Once I’m in my prosthetic I have to be careful what and how I’m eating as to not damage the prosthetic. Over the course of the day, the glue will deteriorate, and so foods cooked in an oil, for example, are a definite no-no for me. Small bites rule the day. I was lucky to have a variety of curries on-set recently, which was lovely.

Do you have a favorite restaurant in Los Angeles?

Ken Hall: I’m a big fan of Pizza Rev! So tasty, and I love that you can customize it anyway that you like. A trip to L.A. wouldn’t be complete without it. Also, if I’m looking for something a little more on the seafood side of things I really like Connie and Ted’s. Fresh fish and seafood till your heart’s content. Loved the oysters and the staff are super-friendly and knowledgeable.

Rumor has it that you’re finally learning to drive. Are there any great drive-thru or drive-up restaurants by you?

Ken Hall: (laughs) The rumor is true. Seeing I don’t have my license as of yet, I’m only a passenger in life as well as at drive-thrus. Toronto doesn’t really have many with exception of McDonald’s and Starbucks, which are good options when you’re on the go. Maybe once I get my license I’ll be granted access to a special list where the best drive-thrus in Toronto are located. I now have even more incentive to get it!

My @THR review of #PeopleofEarth, one of my fave comedies on TV and a must watch gem: https://t.co/Ou7pqh79mG — Tim Goodman (@BastardMachine) July 25, 2017

People of Earth aside, any upcoming projects you can talk about?

Ken Hall: Apart from People of Earth, I will be traveling to Edmonton in a couple of weeks to perform in an improv show as part of The Edmonton Fringe Festival called White Rhino. Come by and say hi!

When not busy with work, how do you like to spend your free time?

Ken Hall: In my spare time, I like to watch movies, be outdoors in nature, and most of all, spend time with my partner, Becky.

Finally, Ken, any last words for the kids?

Ken Hall: Have fun and stay hungry!

