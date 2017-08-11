Kristen Bell Has Advice For Fans Of Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Who Are Still Broken Up Over Their Split

Since Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced that they were splitting up after eight years of marriage, many of their fans have continued to mourn the loss of one of their favorite Hollywood couples. For many fans of pop culture, and this particular couple, the news seems to be especially devastating, even after nearly a week. However, one star has some words of encouragement for fans of both Pratt and Faris.

According to E! News, Kristen Bell had some words of wisdom in regard to the breakup of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, and she even shares her thoughts on how she would feel if it was her marriage coming to an end. The Frozen actress said that fans should think that at least the couple had a relationship, even if it is now over.

Kristen Bell said that she believes people forget to acknowledge things that have happened once they are over. She feels that people need to remember that there was love there at one point, and even if things are ending, that does not negate the love that people had for each other in the past. In fact, the actress said she feels like just because two people have chosen to breakup does not mean that everyone needs to share in that particular heartbreak.

Instead, Kristen Bell believes that fans should remember that at least Chris Pratt and Anna Faris tried with their relationship. She feels that in regard to any couple breaking up, people should think more along the lines of “they tried,” rather than seemingly discounting all of the years the couple was together.

In terms of her own relationship with husband Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell said that if she was to ever get divorced she would still feel like, “I loved being married.” For the actress, it is about knowing that the time she spent with the other person was time well spent.

When Kristen Bell was asked about how she herself would handle such a difficult situation, she said that there is a lot of truth in the statement that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris shared about their split. The actress said that when people go their separate ways in a relationship, there are times when a different set of choices have to be made, and even when those choices make a person sad, it is about sometimes having to “make hard choices in life.”

While many people have offered up their own thoughts on what happened between Pratt and Faris, including blaming Hollywood, Kristen Bell had her own ideas as to what could have contributed to the separation. The actress pointed out that when one-half of the couple is filming, they could be gone for months at a time and it is the lengthy separation that really weighs on a relationship.

Looking at her own relationship, Bell said that making a relationship work can be hard and it takes working at it to keep things together. For her and Dax Shepard, the way they work on their relationship is by going to therapy as a couple and making sure that they always show respect to each other when they talk. Kristen Bell also said that they try not to have arguments, but rather they have disagreements that they sit down and address with each other.

Ultimately, it seems that Kristen Bell wants fans to remember that even though the couple might be separating, that does not mean that the good years did not happen. While fans might be sad to see Chris Pratt and Anna Faris breaking up, there were still eight good years where they were happy and so were their fans.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]