‘Dance Moms’ Season 7B Star Chloe Lukasiak May Still Have Problems With Her Eye

Chloe Lukasiak’s eye had been an interesting subject for quite a while. Although the Dance Moms Season 7B star has previously revealed that she already underwent surgery to fix the problem, it seems like her recent pictures and videos show that she’s still dealing with the problem.

The 16-year-old TV personality loves sharing her favorite moments on her social media accounts. But when her posts showed that one of her eyes is still noticeably smaller than the other, many are wondering if Chloe Lukasiak is still suffering from her rare disfiguring diagnosis called Silent Sinus Syndrome.

Chloe Lukasiak was a guest star in The Doctors back in 2015 where she revealed that she was recovering well after her eye surgery. The size of her eyes looked as identical as possible at the time, but it seems like her recent Instagram posts revealed that the other one appeared to be smaller again. Although it is not as small as before, it is still quite noticeable.

The Dance Moms Season 7B star and her mom Christi Lukasiak have not made any updates regarding the young dancer’s Silent Sinus Syndrome diagnosis, so fans are just left to wonder if what is going on.

It could be that the Center Stage: On Pointe actress is completely healed from her eye problem but it’s just impossible for her peepers to be as identical after suffering from a serious condition. Or it could also mean that she still has a long way to go to be completely Silent Sinus Syndrome-free and they just want to keep things private like they did before.

Chloe Lukasiak may have started her career in Dance Moms but it was also on that show that she experienced her first ever public humiliation. Terror dance teacher Abby Lee Miller has pointed out that the Cowgirl’s Story actress had a “lazy eye,” resulting to Chloe Lukasiak and her mom leaving the show in Season 4. The Abby Lee Dance Company owner didn’t know at the time that her student was actually suffering from a serious medical condition.

The fan favorite then took to YouTube to share how she felt when she was being mocked for having a “lazy eye.” Chloe Lukasiak revealed that these kinds of comments didn’t bother her before but admitted that she got hurt because this specific person teased her without even knowing or asking what she was going through. Although she did not mention any names, it was quite clear that she was talking about Abby Lee Miller.

