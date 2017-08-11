‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Corinne Hates On DeMario’s ‘False And Misleading’ Statements About Sex Assault

Bachelor In Paradise‘s Corinne Olympios slammed DeMario Jackson for his “false and misleading” statements regarding the alleged sexual assault that happened on the island. The former contestant is also not happy with the promo clip of the new season that ABC aired.

The Bachelor In Paradise scandal of all scandals has exploded once again. Last week after the season finale of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay, ABC aired a promotional preview of the new season of Bachelor in Paradise. The clip featured a scene with DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios jumping in a pool in their clothes, seemingly intoxicated, just before production shut down after the alleged sexual assault took place.

Corinne Olympios hated on DeMario Jackson after hearing what he had to say about the alleged incident, calling his words “false and misleading.”

The former Bachelor contestants’ attorney told Radar Online that ABC attempted to make the scene of Corinne and DeMario in the pool look like the beginning of the alleged sexual assault footage but that was not the case.

“The encounter that caused production to be shut down took place much later in the day, and was in a hot tub, not a pool.”

Deserted???? A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

ABC shut down production of the reality show in June after a producer complained about an alleged sexual assault between two drunk contestants [Jackson and Olympios].

The investigation concluded that there had been no wrongdoing and production resumed but Corinne and DeMario did not come back to Mexico to finish the season.

Olympios’ representative, Stan Rosenfield, also said that DeMario Jackson was “well aware” that the clips shown in the season’s promotional video were not of “the encounter that caused production to shut down.”

Always have champagne while shopping… it’s a rule!???????????? #cornchella #teamcorn #kiniseason A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Corinne also defended herself against Jackson’s insinuation that she accused him of assault. As previously stated, a producer on Bachelor In Paradise voiced his concern about the alleged incident, which ignited the investigation and production halt.

During his interview with ET, DeMario Jackson said that the footage being shown was a “victory for all men who have been falsely accused.”

#BodakYellow???? @iamcardib A post shared by DeMario Jackson (@demariojackson_) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Rosenfeld slammed Jackson, saying that he knew that Corinne “never leveled any accusations at DeMario.”

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Staff/Getty Images]