Anthony Scaramucci Books Talk Show Appearances

Anthony Scaramucci is headed for talk shows. The former White House communications director, who was fired 10 days after he began the job, has booked appearances with talk shows after more than a week of silence.

Scaramucci’s first talk show appearance will be with ABC’sThis Week, according to the L.A. Times. Host George Stephanopoulos tweeted on August 10 that the former White House staffer would sit down for an interview at 8 a.m. on Sunday for the political talk show.

A day earlier, Stephen Colbert announced that Scaramucci would be a guest on The Late Show on Monday, August 14. “This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch” Colbert tweeted. The Late Show airs at 11:35 p.m.

Scaramucci has not been silent since he was fired on July 31. On Twitter, the former New York financier has been accusing a New Yorker reporter of violating privacy laws by publishing the content of a phone call he made, hosting podcasts and giving interviews, and sharing his continued support of the president. On Aug. 8, Scaramucci shared an Investors article titled, “Yes, President Trump is Making America Great Again.”

Scaramucci was hired in mid-July despite protests from White House key advisor Steve Bannon, former press secretary Sean Spicer, and former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Within days, Scaramucci made waves by publicly accusing Priebus of being the source of White House leaks, calling New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza and giving an expletive-filled interview accusing Bannon of serving his own interests and insisting that he responded not to the Chief of Staff, but to the president himself.

His public feud with Priebus culminated with Trump announced that he was firing the Chief of Staff and replacing him with Gen. John Kelly.

Within a day on the job, Kelly fired Scaramucci. Kelly was concerned about Scaramucci’s claims that the communications director only responds to the president, not the chief of staff, according to the New York Times.

During his short stint as communications director, a position Scaramucci had reportedly been gunning for since Trump’s election, Scaramucci’s wife filed for divorce and gave birth to their second son without him present. Deirdre Scaramucci had concerns about Scaramucci’s ambition and support for President Trump, according to The Telegraph.

[Featured image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]