Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Won’t Be Suspended Week 1, According To Teammate Dez Bryant

In the latest Dallas Cowboys rumors and news, the Ezekiel Elliott suspension may not happen for at least the first week of the season. The possible suspension due to Elliott’s alleged domestic assault incident from 2016 has been looming over the team for the offseason as they look to build upon their success from the previous NFL season. The team is preparing for an upcoming preseason battle after winning the NFL Hall of Fame Game last week and will have a huge game against the NY Giants to start the regular season. Just recently, one of Elliott’s veteran teammates weighed in on the situation and seems to believe the sophomore running back will be there for the first week of the regular season.

On Thursday, Jon Machota of Dallas Morning News reported some comments given by Dallas Cowboys veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant. Machota’s tweet, according to Bleacher Report, gave Bryant’s comment about Elliott possibly being suspended for Week 1. Bryant said, “He’s gonna be there. That’s all I’m gonna tell you. I know that.” Whether or not Bryant has some inside information is an interesting possibility, or he’s just extremely confident that he’ll have the star running back on the field for the team’s opener.

That NFL regular season opening game is scheduled for Sunday, September 10. The Dallas Cowboys will take on the New York Giants in an NBC Sunday Night Football matchup. During last season, only the Giants were able to defeat the Cowboys twice during their season. This early matchup could be a good measuring stick for these division rivals and especially for sophomore players Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott is taking over for his second season following the team’s official parting of ways with longtime QB Tony Romo.

In his rookie season, Ezekiel Elliott racked up impressive numbers. The former Ohio State Buckeyes running back had 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on 322 rushing attempts. His total yards led the league, passing fellow rookie Jordan Howard of the Chicago Bears by 300 yards. He also ranked third in the league in touchdowns scored with New England’s LeGarrette Blount and Arizona’s David Johnson the only players ahead of him.

On Thursday, ESPN‘s Todd Archer reported that Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said there was no new information on the status of Elliott’s case. The league indicated earlier in the week that the matter is still under review, as it has been for months now. Elliott was still on the field for practice earlier today as the team prepares for a Saturday preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. It’s unlikely that too many of the main starters will be a part of the game although they could see limited time based on what the coaching staff decides.

For Elliott, a suspension would likely sideline him for one or two games. However, even Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to believe that there won’t be any suspension. If Dez Bryant and Jerry Jones are right, then the Cowboys will be clear of any issues heading into the new season and could use that as momentum towards their latest successful campaign.

