WWE Rumors: The Undertaker’s Return ‘Possible’ For Roman Reigns Rematch At ‘WrestleMania’ PPV?

Ever since WrestleMania 33 has concluded, there have been WWE rumors with regard to The Undertaker making a return to the ring. In the main event match on “the grandest stage of them all,” Taker lost his second-ever match to WWE superstar Roman Reigns. After the match had ended, he made what appeared to be his farewell to the fans, with no words spoken, through the symbolic removal of his wrestling gear. He left it in the center of the ring before heading over to kiss his wife Michelle McCool. From there, Taker would stand on the ramp and sink into it, almost as if forever leaving that final image in the minds of the fans.

Taker looked pretty rusty in that possible final match which furthered the speculation that his age and needed hip surgery would mean his retirement was real. Still, the “never say never” quote is one that always seems to apply to professional wrestling. Comebacks happen when least expected. As Sportskeeda reported on Thursday, Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer recently addressed a question regarding The Undertaker coming back for one more match. As the wrestling journalist mentioned, there would be only one match to return for, and it would be a rematch to gain a victory over the “Big Dog.”

Meltzer mentioned it was possible, but based on his answer, it seems he also believes it’s rather unlikely.

“It’s possible. The only reason to bring him back would be against Roman, and I don’t see that at WrestleMania at all. Maybe the next year at WrestleMania, but probably not. There’s a reason he retired. He needed a lot of surgeries, his body was really beaten up, it was time to go.”

Meltzer also discussed Taker previously wanting to be done with wrestling but making a comeback to the ring anyway.

“He decided it was time to go before that, but he came back. Put it this way, it’s wrestling, and people can come out of retirement at any time, but do the mentions make me think he’s coming out of retirement imminently? No.”

If The Undertaker were to return for that Roman Reigns rematch, it would be an interesting situation. As fans know, whenever two superstars have fought each other twice and each wins, that sets up a situation where they’re 1-1 against each other. So if Taker were to return and win, it would mean that there would be something left on the table. Reigns getting the win was mainly to help him go over as WWE keeps trying to push him as their newest top star, so having Taker win might be nice, but it would also be detrimental to what WWE is trying to accomplish.

There are also lingering WWE rumors now that John Cena and Roman Reigns could clash at some point in the future. The likely pay-per-view event this would happen at could be next year’s WrestleMania 34 which would seem to rule out the “possibility” of an Undertaker return. WWE could always bring him back for another event, but nothing compares to his presence at Mania. That presence seems to have been finished as of WrestleMania 33. At age 52, Mark Calaway is no “spring chicken,” and it may be best to let his “Deadman” character rest in peace as Calaway does the same with his body after a lengthy career in the ring.

[Featured Image by WWE]