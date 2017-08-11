Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hopper Tickets To Annual Passholders For ‘Treat-A-Friend’ Promotion

Throughout each year, Walt Disney World releases a number of discounts, and now, they have a new one which will allow Annual Passholders to treat a friend to a magical day. Over the majority of the next two months, those with an annual pass will be able to buy seriously discounted one-day park hoppers for their friends and family. While there may be some rules and regulations in place for them, you can’t get past how much money will be saved when buying them.

Walt Disney World did this same kind of thing a few times in recent years, and this one actually seems to be one of the best offers yet. These 1-Day Magic Your Way Park Hoppers will be available for just $79 plus tax.

As reported by the official website of Walt Disney World, the discounted tickets will be available for purchase beginning on Aug. 11, 2017. Those who are Annual Passholders will be able to purchase these discounted 1-Day Park Hoppers through Sept. 30, 2017.

If you’re able to get down to the Disney Parks in Orlando during this time, you would be able to enjoy a lot of great things going on in the next two months including Pandora – The World of Avatar and the Epcot Food & Wine Festival.

Now, knowing that these 1-Day Magic Your Way Park Hoppers are just $79 plus tax, some may not realize just how big the savings actually are. During the time period of Aug. 11 through Sept. 30, tickets will vary in price for Value and Regular periods at the park.

The normal prices for 1-Day Park Hoppers during those dates are:

Value: $172.53 including tax

Regular: $181.05 including tax

Doing the math quickly in your head, guests can save close to $90 on Value dates and almost $100 on Regular dates. That is just an absurd amount of savings, and when it comes to the amount that you’ll get with those tickets, they’re bargains that are hard to beat.

There are a few stipulations on the tickets, though, and they will determine when you can buy or use them:

Passholders must be present when purchasing the discounted tickets.

Passholders may purchase up to six tickets.

Passholders must have a valid photo ID and their valid WDW annual pass when purchasing.

Tickets must be used on the date of purchase.

Annual Passholders can purchase these tickets only at ticket windows or Guest Relations locations at the theme parks.

Some may say that anything having to do with Disney is expensive, and in many ways, that may appear to be true. When others look at it, Disney is only keeping with the times and you really do get a lot for your money. Still, when there are incredible ticket discounts like this Annual Passholder deal through August and September, you have no choice but to take advantage of them. Walt Disney World can be in your future with these deeply discounted park hoppers, so don’t miss out.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]