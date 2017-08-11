‘One Piece’ Editor Takumi Naito Promises Wano Arc Will Be Amazing

One Piece is going to celebrate its 20th century which is one reason fans are excited about what the creators are working on for this big occasion. Takumi Naito, the editor for One Piece, together with Shueisha’s representative Taku Sugita and MC Brook, was at Tokyo Dome City last weekend to talk about the series. Various topics were discussed including the upcoming arcs and the One Piece live-action series 10th Straw Hat.

Biggest Thing Yet

One Piece fans are excited about what’s going to happen next. Back in December 2016, Eiichiro Oda teased he is going to conclude the Whole Cake Island arc and venture into new territory. According to Oda, One Piece is going to enter Reverie council of kings and the Wano arcs. It seems like the series will finally make good on its implicit promise to enter the land of samurai. One Piece fans are already looking forward to the Wano arc which is set on a country based on Japan. Some members of the Straw Hat Pirates are on their way to Wano Country -home to the Emperor of the Sea Kaido. There is also a road to poneglyph in the country.

During last weekend’s event, Naito and Sugita made huge promises on what they are working on for One Piece fans. According to them, Wano Arc is going to be the next big thing for One Piece after the Marine Ford Arc.

One Piece Live-action

Aside from talking about the direction to which One Piece is heading, the talk also touched on the controversial topic about the live-action adaptation of the series.

Marty Adelstein released a statement to fans who are worried about the outcome of the tv adaptation for One Piece. According to the executive, he has been a One Piece fan for 20 years.

“I will do everything in my power to make the ‘One Piece‘ TV series an absolute success. While I expect this to be one of the most expensive shows ever done in television, the worldwide interest is tremendous and will be well worth the financial commitment.”

The producer for the Hollywood adaptation of One Piece worked with Good Behavior. One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda is going to be highly involved about the upcoming adaptation.

Oda himself released a statement asking One Piece fans for their support on the Hollywood adaptation of the series. He reassured fans who have been following One Piece for 20 years that he will not betray them.

