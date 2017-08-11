‘My 600-lb Life’ Steven Update: Elder Assanti Brother Claims He’s Drug-Free, Shares Anti-Bullying Message

My 600-lb Life star Steven Assanti has posted what could only be his most ironic message to his Facebook followers yet. In a recent update to his fans, the brazen reality TV star, who is known for his violent outbursts and incredibly stubborn personality, spoke against bullying while assuring his fans that he has been drug-free for the past few months. Needless to say, Steven’s followers in the social media platform have reacted to his update in a very polarizing manner.

This is because over the course of his featured episodes in My 600-lb Life, Steven has done nothing but portray himself as both a bully and a self-pitying victim. He was aggressive towards his dad, nonchalant towards his brother and abusive towards the medical staff. Even Dr. Now, the hit reality TV show’s medical expert, ultimately waved the white flag with Steven due to his uncooperative behavior.

Since leaving the show, however, Steven has appeared on social media seemingly a changed man. His Facebook feed, for one, has largely been filled with inspirational and positive messages to his fans and followers. The My 600-lb Life star still falls into old habits from time to time, however, though he is quick to delete his controversial posts.

Steven’s most recent update, however, is his most beguiling yet. According to Steven’s update, he has been off prescription medicine for the past few months. The reality TV star further stated that he does not expect everyone to believe what he says. He did, however, state that he was expecting nothing but judgment from his critics. In classic Steven fashion, the My 600-lb Life star still maintained his innocence.

“I am not perfect, in fact, no one is. There are many addictions out there may it be drinking, smoking, drugs, etc. There all habit forming. Just because you develop an addiction doesn’t make you stupid or powerless. It just happens and a majority of the time, it’s not even the patient’s fault. “I’ve been clean off prescription pain medications for months, but you don’t have to take my word for it. I can sit here and say I’m clean off drugs a million times but some people like you the judgemental ones who will always call a drug addict an addict even if where clean will continue to bash us as if you know what the lifestyle is like. I’m clean but in most of your eyes I will always be an addict, and that’s fine. It’s your opinion. I know where I am in my life, where I’m going and what I want to do and that’s all.”

Apart from his post claiming to be clean off prescription drugs, Steven also spoke out against bullying, advising his followers to keep their motivation regardless of the unfair criticism that they are receiving. According to the My 600-lb Life star, it is all about hard work and motivation.

“Don’t ever let bully’s (sic) get to you. Walk all over them and continue on your path to success in life. You can do anything you put your mind too (sic). If your (sic) don’t have motivation, FIND IT, manifest whatever it is you want in your life, whatever it is you want to achieve, and you will get it. Hard work pays off. And one more thing: if you can dream it, you can live it, so keep reaching for the stars, my friends.”

Overall, Steven’s recent posts on his official Facebook account have received polarizing reactions from his social media followers, with some lauding the reality TV star for finally making an effort to improve himself and others expressing their reservations about Steven’s claims. If Steven’s recent Facebook photos are any indication, however, it appears that the reality TV star is at least losing some weight, and that is always a good sign.

Plus, Steven also uploaded a picture of Cupcake the Cat, a pet he adopted during his stint on the show. Considering that the feline looked really neglected when it was living with Steven on his dirty Texas apartment, Steven’s Facebook followers have breathed a sign of relief. With Steven seemingly losing weight and becoming responsible enough to care for a pet, there is a chance that the stubborn reality TV star might actually show some improvement when he goes back for his follow-up episode of My 600-lb Life.

[Featured Image by Steven John Assanti/Facebook]