‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Was Jessica Evicted Pregnant From The ‘BB19’ House?

Big Brother 19 spoilers from tonight’s live episode reveal Jessica Graf was evicted, as expected, but did Jessica leave the house pregnant with Cody’s baby? Ironically, Jessica didn’t need to go this week since she didn’t start the week as Josh’s target, although she didn’t know it. Jessica could have lasted at least another week in the house which would have landed her and Jody in the jury house together once they were evicted.

Elena would have been packed out of BB19 if not for Jessica and Cody’s attacks on Josh this week. It was the couple’s own antics that split up the “Jody” showmance for the rest of the summer. This will change the tone in the Big Brother house in a significant way, and BB fans can expect explosions galore. As Jessica left the Big Brother house, Cody promised that he loved her and Julie Chen agreed she thinks Cody truly loves Jessica.

Is Jessica pregnant?

One critical issue that could haunt Jessica and Cody is whether or not she is pregnant. As of this writing, it is Day 50 in the Big Brother house, and Jessica reported to Cody, as BB watchers saw on the live feeds, that she has not had a period while in the house and she only brought 30 days of birth control with her. To top it off, Jessica admitted that she and Cody had been sleeping together for quite a long time in the house. They consummated their romance quickly.

It’s been two weeks since Jessica first broached the baby talk and since then, the pair has talked about baby names, how many children they want, and their life plans together once both are out of the house. Neither seems upset at the idea that they might have created the first in-house Big Brother baby. And just last night, at the halfway party in the Big Brother 19 house, Jessica said she couldn’t drink because she’s pregnant then walked out on the party.

The same day, on August 9, Cody said on the BB19 live feeds, “I dare you to take a picture of a pregnancy test and have that be your first photo out of here” and he’s also been rubbing her belly over the last few days.

Julie says that after weeks the HGs have finally split up the couple. Well, they did already do it once before. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/3su5oIZHDO — Big Brother Network (@bigbrothernet) August 11, 2017

Will Cody last in the BB19 house without Jessica?

It sure seems like Jessica Graf could be pregnant unless it’s stress that was keeping her period at bay. Earlier this week, Jessica asked Cody to walk out of the Big Brother house with her once she was officially evicted. Cody agreed to do it, but then they dropped the subject and began talking about him winning HoH and making everyone that evicted her pay. According to Big Brother Network, Ale won HoH after Jessica was evicted. That means Cody is facing a rough time in the BB house with no support, no allies, and no Jessica.

Also this week, when Cody was blocked from playing in the veto comp thanks to Christmas using her “Ring of Replacement,” Cody cried on Jessica’s shoulder because he couldn’t play to pull her off the block. And after tonight’s live eviction, Cody was near tears when Julie Chen asked him how he would cope in the house without Jessica and he said he “didn’t know how he would do it.” Is there a chance Cody could self-evict given that the other BB19 houseguests are united against him and are gearing up to harass him further?

Check back often for more BB19 action from the live feeds, more on Kevin’s antics with Christmas and other Big Brother 19 spoilers.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]