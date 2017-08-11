‘The Munsters’ Reboot Coming, Seth Meyers Attached To The Project

The Munsters is perhaps one of the most well-known horror-comedy shows to come out of the post-golden age of television, an era which also featured The Addams Family that aired during the same two years. For those who are familiar with the original series that aired on CBS for two short seasons, between 1964 and 1966, The Munsters is beloved by nearly all genre hoppers, which includes horror fans, comedy fans, and people who love great family entertainment.

Although The Munsters had a small shot at a reboot back in 2012, according to Deadline, NBC only aired a one-hour special for the show that featured Jerry O’Connell in the most popular role of Herman Munster. Portia de Rossi starred as Lily Munster and Eddie Izzard brought Grandpa back to life for another round of blood sucking in the reboot of The Munsters. In the end, NBC passed on the proposed reboot of The Munsters and the special was all it turned out to be.

Fast forward five years and here we are with another attempt at rebooting The Munsters with Seth Meyers coming in to help fill out the roster with his production company, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions. Mike Shoemaker is also sharing executive producer credits, with Jill Kargman writing The Munsters scripts. That, of course, leads us to the next question: who will fill the shoes of Fred Gwynne as Herman Munster?

What we can be fairly certain about at this point is that Jerry O’Connell will not likely fill the role a second time after NBC passed on the first attempt to reboot The Munsters. But that does not mean that there are not any lovable giants out there that might be a more suitable candidate for the Munster role. Can anyone say, “Alexander Skarsgard?”

The first attempt at rebooting The Munsters on NBC failed, and some say it was because they attempted to turn the show into an hour-long comedy. The new reboot of The Munsters goes back to the way it was in the beginning and sets it back to a half-hour comedy, just like it did in the 1960s on CBS.

There has been no word yet as to when The Munsters reboot will start production, nor when it will premiere on NBC.

[Featured Image by CBS/Universal TV]