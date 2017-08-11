‘Dragon Ball Super’ Bringing Back Goku’s Super Saiyan God According to Voice Actor

Dragon Ball Super released a recent synopsis update for Episode 104 and in the synopsis, it said that the Super Saiyan God was returning. While many fans wondered if Goku was really bringing back the SSG for the episode, Comicbook.com reported that voice actor Yoshita Toshio confirmed the return of the Super Saiyan form.

Super Saiyan God is returning

Yoshita Toshio, the voice actor for Goku, had already revealed earlier in August that Goku would get a new form soon and while many thought it would be completely new, it looks like the Super Saiyan God form is the one coming back – at least in Episode 104 of Dragon Ball Super.

The revelation of the Super Saiyan God form came also in a tweet by Toshio. A fan asked if the synopsis was an error when it said that the Goku form would appear, and Yoshita responded to the fan by saying that it is not an error and the Super Saiyan God will appear in Episode 104.

This all came after the synopsis for Super Dragon Ball Episode 104 stated that Dyspo starts to pummel Hit and Goku sees this, causing him to become Super Saiyan God in order to stand up to Dyspo, with the comment that his body is throbbing.

It saddens me that Super Saiyan God barely got any love,but oh well,least they still got cool merch for it and stuff. pic.twitter.com/QVeThZWVeI — Kevin Medina (@deadkev19) July 31, 2017

What does the return of Super Saiyan God mean?

Just to catch people up, the Super Saiyan God was a transformation that was introduced in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. It is even more powerful than Super Saiyan 3 and made Goku powerful at the time to beat God of Destruction Beerus, who had previously defeated Goku in the Super Saiyan 3 form.

"This is a super saiyan god super saiyan that had ascended past a super saiyan god that has gone super saiyan" pic.twitter.com/DVB0Agcnb7 — Piccolo (@GohansRealDad) August 7, 2017

When it comes to Dragon Ball Super, Goku is able to transform into the Super Saiyan God form at will. It is also important to know that, in the manga, Goku is a match for even Hit in this form. This form also allowed Goku to discover he could transform into Super Saiyan Blue.

Dragon Ball Super, Episode 104

Dragon Ball Super fans have a chance to see Episode 104 and the return of the Super Saiyan God transformation for Goku on August 20. The official title is “A Faster-Than-Light Battle Begins! Goku and Hit’s Joint Front!!“

