After coming out as bisexual, Aaron Carter is back on the road for his concert tour. He kicked off his return with a performance at a gay bar in his hometown of Tampa, Florida.

On August 10, Thursday, Carter performed at Hamburger Mary’s, a restaurant that describes itself as an “open-air bar & grille for open-minded people,” USA Today reported. The establishment is a frequent venue for drag revue events and drag queen bingo.

After his first song, the 29-year-old came out on stage and declared, “I’m a bisexual man.” It’s a follow up to and confirmation of his previous Twitter post, wherein he said that he “started to find boys and girls attractive” at 13 years old and had an “experience” with a male that he was attracted to when he was 17. Carter said this issue has been weighing on him for nearly half of his life.

As the “Fool’s Gold” singer performed, the crowd cheered him. He was moved by the immense amount of support and love he received during the event, breaking down in tears as he addressed the audience. “I just want to say thank you for believing in me,” Carter said in tears. “And even if you don’t I still love you.”

So overwhelmed right now with the love and energy from you tonight Tampa! #LØVË pic.twitter.com/HWRmIjuxlB — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 11, 2017

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter has been romantically linked with several women throughout his career, including Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan. He broke up with his most recent girlfriend Madison Parker days after he was arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana in July.

Aside from performing nostalgia-inducing hits such as “I Want Candy” and “Aaron’s Party,” Aaron Carter also debuted a fresh batch of songs, including one titled “Don’t Say Goodbye” which he dedicated to his “most recent ex,” Tampa Bay Times reported.

Halfway into the concert, Carter took off his shirt to reveal his slim frame. He asked the audience not to body shame him as he is well aware the he is skinny, a reference to another aspect of the singer’s identity.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he opened up about having hiatal hernia and tearfully addressed accusations suggesting he’s been doing drugs for years. He slammed the rumors by saying he is “not a meth head” and that he’s never done drugs in his entire life.

He explained that his gaunt figure is a result of his illness, which he has been suffering from since he was 19 years old. He dropped approximately 20 pounds since he was first diagnosed with hiatal hernia. Doctors have advised him to avoid stressful situations because it’s possible his condition would lead to cancer.

Carter admitted to struggling with body images issues and getting hurt by negative comments on social media. Despite all this, he tries to think positively about his situation and “have love” in his heart.

Aaron Carter’s tour will continue with stops in Virginia on August 12 and August 26.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]