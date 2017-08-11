Beyonce’s Dad Sells Destiny’s Child Recording Studio — Downsizing Due To Huge Debt And Child Support Lawsuits?

Beyonce’s dad Mathew Knowles sold the music property where Destiny’s Child originated. The superstar’s divorced father is reportedly downsizing due to an “enormous credit card debt” and “child-support lawsuits by multiple women.”

Beyonce and Solange Knowles’ father just sold his Houston-based Music World Entertainment property, where Destiny’s Child recorded some of their first hits.

Mathew Knowles’ decision to sell the nostalgic property has sparked rumors that he is broke and estranged from his famous daughters, according to Page Six.

A former employee at the Rice Mansion on Hardley Street in Houston recently posted photos and a video of the rundown building, where Destiny’s Child once got their start in the music business.

Back in June, Mathew Knowles uploaded a video on Instagram where he was packing up memorabilia from the recording studio, saying that he was “not broke” and that he was just “tired of managing the block of property.”

Knowles sold the Music World Entertainment property to Group 1 Automotive and vacated the property earlier this summer.

A source told reporters that the property had fallen into disrepair and “the family wanted to do away with it.”

“From a security standpoint, it became a haven for all sorts of less-than-desirable activity.”

Beyonce’s dad has been downsizing recently due to an “enormous” amount of credit card debt along with expensive child-support lawsuits with multiple women.

Back in 2015, the singer’s father was slapped with a $220,000 tax lien. In total, he’s owed $1.4 million to the government.

“I’m not just Beyonce’s father. “People want to brand me as that. I’m the brains behind the success.”

Mathew hit a rough patch in his relationship with Beyonce after it was revealed that he had been cheating on their mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson. However, he claims that he is not currently estranged with either of his daughters and does not rely on them for money.

The Inquisitr also reported that Blue Ivy’s grandfather hasn’t met Beyonce and Jay Z’s new twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. Mathew Knowles was one of the first people in Beyonce’s circle to post on social media to “confirm” that her twin babies had been born almost two months ago.

“They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday,” he tweeted on June 18. “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

Beautiful! #ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Jul 14, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

Mathew denied the rumors that he had been banned from entering his daughter’s hospital room weeks before she gave birth to the twins. Beyonce never commented to confirm or deny the rumors.

Beyonce and Jay Z maintained their silence on social media throughout the first month of welcoming their new son and daughter home. When the twins turned 1-month-old on July 13, the Lemonade superstar posted a photo of herself holding her newborns, captioning the photo with their names as a confirmation to the public.

Do you think Mathew Knowles sold the music recording property where Beyonce started her career with Destiny’s Child because he is broke? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frank Micelotta/Staff/Getty Images]