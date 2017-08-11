Jill Duggar Dillard’s New Baby Looks ‘Hispanic’, Husband Derick Deals With Twitter Scandal

Jill Duggar gave birth to her second baby boy earlier in July. The fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting were initially concerned that the family did not give out an update soon after the delivery. With time, Jill and Derick Dillard started posting pictures of their new baby on Instagram to assure their fans that whatever medical complications there were with the birth, Samuel and his mother are doing fine.

However, with the latest picture of baby Samuel, the fans have started a scandal after noticing just how different he looks from his brother, his father and everyone else in his family. On the photo that the 26-year-old Duggar uploaded on Instagram, they are commenting on how much he looks “Hispanic” and “biracial.”

One fan wrote, “[t]hat kid looks biracial,” while another quipped, “[h]e kind of looks Hispanic. Cute baby though.”

For the past two years, Jill Duggar lived in El Salvador and other parts of Central America supporting her husband do ministry. She relocated with Derick just after she gave birth to her first baby Israel, and carried out most of her second pregnancy there.

Some of the fans even hinted that this baby may have been conceived out of wedlock, even comparing the mother of two to her brother Josh Duggar, who got the family’s famous show, 19 Kids and Counting, cancelled when his extramarital affairs and child molestation became public.

“Jill must be taking after Josh,” a fan commented. “No way he is Derick’s child. This baby looks Hispanic.”

Check out the photo that is causing so much hoopla.

Look who's #onemonthold now! #SamuelScottDillard Check out our website for updates and pictures! *link in bio* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Just after this photo was posted, Jill and Derick published a new blog post announcing that they will not return to Central America.

“Through a number of circumstances, and guided by much prayer and counsel, we are discerning the Lord leading our family’s full-time ministry back to the United States for the time being,” they wrote.

They also made clear that they will now work in Northwest Arkansas, which is very close to where Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar live.

The Duggars have not addressed the fact that the baby looks “Hispanic.”

This is not the only scandal that they have faced this summer. Earlier this month, Derick Dillard posted a controversial tweet about a fellow TLC reality TV star, Jazz Jennings, and how transgender is a human generated concept.

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

This caused a number of TLC fans to speak out against the Duggars.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]