‘American Horror Story: Cult’ EP Explains Trump’s Role In Season 7

American Horror Story: Cult is making waves in the media these days, but there is still that summer-long question that has yet to be answered in full, which is what Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will have to do with Season 7 of the popular horror anthology show on FX. This is perhaps the second most mysterious part of Season 7, second only to what kind of cult is going to be featured this fall on AHS.

That’s something that also did not fall on deaf ears when Deadline attended the TCA event this week and got a chance to hear from executive producer, Alexis Martin Woodall. As a matter of fact, that is the topline question that fans wanted to know about American Horror Story: Cult. The question is whether or not Donald Trump (or Hillary Clinton) will be featured as characters in Season 7 of AHS and if they will be part of the storyline.

Well, the answer to that is both yes and no. What we do know about Season 7 of American Horror Story: Cult is that it is going to start on election night in 2016, but the narrative is expected to simply expand from there and take on its own life. It might possibly progress with the fallout from the results of the 2016 election and how it has influenced this cult in Season 7 of American Horror Story.

In her comments during the TCA panel, Alexis Martin Woodall shed some light for American Horror Story fans as to whether or not Donald Trump will be in Season 7.

“When Ryan [Murphy] had to make the announcement originally that the [American Horror Story] season was going to deal with Trump, I think it’s more about what’s going on in our world around us,” Woodall said at the TCA event.

That actually puts a few things into a little better perspective for Season 7 of American Horror Story: Cult. This essentially tells fans that the season features the election so that it can be told with a contemporary wave of influence, such as how events have played out with Donald Trump in the White House and how his policies have affected this titular cult. This could include topics like the travel ban on Muslim nations as well as the transgender ban in the military.

“It’s a gory, fantasy, violent, sexual, surreal take on post-Trump” – Billy Eichner about American Horror Story: Cult #AHSCult #AHS pic.twitter.com/GbVHpvr7c2 — AHS CULT???? (@AHStoryNet_) August 8, 2017

No matter what, fans will get to find out what Season 7 of American Horror Story: Cult is really going to look like when it returns to FX on September 5.

