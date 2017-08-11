Duggar Family News: Jessa Duggar Posts Photo Of Spurgeon & Henry, Gets Flak For Comparing Her Children

Counting On star Jessa Duggar recently posted yet another update about her second child, Henry Seewald, this time in a side-by-side picture with his older brother, Spurgeon. The image, which is overwhelming with cuteness, has managed to gain a lot of support from Jessa’s more than 1.9 million Instagram followers, with the picture getting a lot of praise from her fans.

Baby Henry recently turned 6-months-old, and to commemorate the milestone, Jessa Duggar Seewald uploaded his latest pictures on the family’s official website. The latest one, a side-by-side picture of the two Seewald babies, featured Henry and Spurgeon smiling for the camera while wearing the same adorable attire. Jessa’s caption on the image says it all.

“Each month, I create a side-by-side of both boys at the same age! Helps me see their similarities and differences!”

Immediately, Jessa’s followers on the social media platform gushed over Henry and Spurgeon, with many noting that Spurgeon has very prominent Duggar features while Henry takes after his Seewald side more. Many pointed out that Spurgeon, with his really long limbs, classic Duggar nose and healthy head of hair, looks almost like a mini version of Jessa. Henry, on the other hand, seems like a miniaturized version of his dad, Ben.

“Henry favors Ben and Spurgeon looks exactly like you,” one commenter wrote.

“Henry is a mini Ben and Spurgeon is a mini you!” another commenter gushed.

If any, many of Jessa’s social media followers noted the Seewald boys, despite having their similarities, also have distinct features that separate one from the other. Henry, for one, has a lot more adorable baby rolls than his brother. Spurgeon, on the other hand, is incredibly handsome at six months with his excellent head of hair.

“Henry is chunkier than Spurgeon was! Gotta love the baby rolls. Spurgeon also had more hair than Henry does. Both are cute little boys!” one commenter wrote.

“Henry is more of a chunk-chunk and Spurgeon had more hair!! Super cute,” wrote another commenter.

While her social media followers’ reaction to her side-by-side photo has been mostly positive, some of Jessa’s followers aired their reservations about the reality TV star comparing her children. According to the Counting On star’s critics, it is never acceptable for a mom to compare her children since each of them is unique and distinct from the other.

“They are TWO DIFFERENT PEOPLE. Comparison is not the key to parenting,” wrote one commenter.

“I hate when parents compare their children,” another commenter wrote.

Despite the criticism, however, many of Jessa’s social media followers have also stated that comparing children is a reasonable thing to do for parents. Some even noted that they do the same thing with their kids, just to see how alike and different they are from each other.

“I love that you compare! I would too,” one of Jessa’s Instagram followers wrote.

“It is fun to see the similarities in their quirks and looks. Even now I compare my facials to my sisters and moms and find it cute,” wrote another commenter.

???????? This little guy turned half-a-year-old, and is nearly 20lbs already! Check out his 6-month album! :link in bio: A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Aug 8, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

What do you think of Jessa’s latest photo update on baby Henry? Did the reality TV star unfairly compare her two boys, or is it a completely natural thing to do? Sound off in the comments below!

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her growing family star in Counting On, which is scheduled to return on TLC this coming September.

[Featured Image by Jessa Duggar/Instagram]