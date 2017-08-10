‘Dance Moms’ Cast Teases Big Announcement With Photo On Instagram, Is The Show Coming Back?

The future of Dance Moms may currently be up in the air, but the cast has recently teased that they have a “big announcement” up their sleeve. The cast posted tearful goodbyes after they wrapped Season 7B, and many of the cast members have discussed returning to their regular lives back in Pittsburgh or even going back to public school.

However, today Christi Lukasiak, the mother of dancer Chloe Lukasiak, posted on her Instagram with a photo of Chloe, Nia Sioux, Kalani Hilliker, and Kendall Vertes–the main dancers from Abby Lee Miller’s Dance Moms team. The girls appeared to be posing for a photoshoot, and underneath it read, “You guys are gonna looooove what we are gonna tell you! ❤️#JustGettingStarted.”

An eighth season of the show looked to be unlikely due to the fact that Abby, the disgraced teacher from Dance Moms, had been carted away to prison after bankruptcy fraud. Before that happened, however, Abby had quit the show in a fit of rage, stating that the producers had been treating her badly during her tenure on the show. As a result, the girls had to find someone else to coach them and settled on Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke.

Most of the girls from the show have started to create their own careers since either leaving the show or the show began. Maddie Ziegler, the most famous Dance Moms star, has moved on to becoming Sia’s mentee. The young dancer has been touring with the pop icon, in addition to appearing in music videos with Sia, and now a movie with the singer and Kate Hudson. In many instances, Maddie appears as Sia’s proxy, as Sia often hides her face behind wigs or does not face the audience when she sings.

Chloe Lukasiak has gone on to develop a successful YouTube channel and career, which has led her to several other projects, including several made-for-TV films. Nia Sioux and Kendall Vertes have both pursued singing careers, and Kendall has recently announced that she will be starring in two films. It is difficult to say what Christi’s announcement will bring, but Dance Moms fans can’t wait.

