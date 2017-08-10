‘Destiny 2’ Quickplay And Competitive Multiplayer Playlist Matchmaking Tweaked For PC Beta

The two Destiny 2 multiplayer playlists showed no difference during the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One betas in July beyond the different maps and modes offered. That will change with the PC beta at the end of August as the developers announced plans to implement different matchmaking rules for the shooter just days ahead of its console launch.

While Destiny 2 will take player and group skill rating into account at all times, it will be less of a factor in Quickplay. Speed in matchmaking will be paramount, as the name suggests, and is meant to get Guardians into more casual style matches.

Matchmaking for the Competitive mode will focus on putting Guardians of a similar skill level together. This will result in longer matchmaking times, but Bungie expects the “quality of the gameplay experience will be worth the wait.”

Other multiplayer changes made to Destiny 2 for the PC beta include an increase in the score required to win a match in Control. That has been bumped up from 75 points to 100 to grant more time to play and use their abilities. The trigger for the Mercy rule has also been extended to prevent it from shortening matches as often.

Meanwhile, how the new “Countdown” mode calculates skill has been tweaked. Bungie hopes the changes will “better reflect how you’ll perform against your opponents.”

Destiny 2 launches September 6 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PC version is scheduled to be released on October 24.

Before that, PC owners will get their hands on the Destiny 2 beta starting Monday, August 28, for those who pre-ordered the game or have an early access code via Blizzard’s Battle.net. The beta will then open to everyone on Tuesday, August 29, and run through Thursday, August 31. It does include some tweaks from the console beta plus a new multiplayer map.

Some of those tweaks include less time to charge a Guardian’s super ability in both PvE and PvP plus increased grenade damage in PvE. Bungie also confirmed that fixes for the infinite super glitch, Warlock glide glitch, and infinite grenades glitch will be included in the Destiny 2 PC beta. Additionally, the Warlock’s melee range has been toned down to be the same range as Hunter and Titans.

What do you think of the tweaks to Destiny 2 ahead of the PC beta and launch so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]