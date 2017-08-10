Trump’s 3-Day Trip To Trump Tower For The First Time Since Becoming President: Will Melania And Barron Go Too?

First Lady Melania Trump returned to Trump Tower for a three-day period around July 22, and now it’s President Donald Trump’s turn to return to Trump Tower for approximately three days. The question is: Will Melania and Barron travel with President Trump on Sunday evening, as Trump returns to Trump Tower – making it Trump’s first return to Trump Tower since he became president?

As seen in photos from Tuesday, August 8, Melania stared as she listened to President Trump talk during a briefing about the opioid crisis, in a meeting held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The below photo was taken in front of Trump Tower on Thursday, August 10. The description of the Associated Press photo notes that President Trump is scheduled to return to Trump Tower, arriving on Sunday, August 13, in the evening. President Trump is scheduled to remain at Trump Tower until Wednesday, August 16. Whereas President Trump’s schedule has been outlined, it is not clear if Melania and Barron will be traveling along with Trump on his return to Trump Tower.

In fact, Melania’s presence has seemed so scarce prior to her appearance at the opioid meeting on Wednesday that folks began questioning her whereabouts. According to Google Trends, the question “Where is Melania?” has increased 60 percent in recent hours.

Meanwhile, Trump Tower is also getting buzz because Ivanka Trump plans to open her first store in Trump Tower, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which is scheduled to open in the fall. It will be the first time Ivanka’s brand will enjoy a standalone store. Ivanka had a jewelry store in SoHo in 2011, but that store closed its doors. It’s not clear whether Ivanka’s store is related to why President Trump will soon visit Trump Tower, or if Trump will be back inside Trump Tower for other reasons.

According to Pix 11, it will be the first time that President Trump returns Trump Tower since his inauguration in January, and although Trump was in Manhattan in May, he did not return to Trump Tower. Staying tuned to the Trump Tower New York Instagram geo-tagging location, and similar locations on Twitter, should provide lots of photos for Trump’s return trip. And perhaps Melania and Barron will show up, too.

