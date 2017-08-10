Jeffrey Lord Writes ‘Sieg Heil!’ On Twitter: Trump Supporter Gets Quickly Fired From CNN

CNN watchers can say goodbye and Auf Wiedersehen to Jeffrey Lord, a man who was oftentimes seen on CNN defending President Donald Trump. However, when Jeffrey wrote “Sieg Heil!” on Twitter, it was something that CNN couldn’t defend, according to CNN. Lord wrote the “Sieg Heil!” words on Thursday on Twitter, and within hours, the Nazi salute became Lord’s downfall. Jeffrey did not make a public comment about why he wrote “Sieg Heil!” However, Lord claimed that he only wrote “Sieg Heil!” because he was trying to make fun of a fascist.

Meanwhile, the name Jeffrey Lord is trending on Twitter, with nearly 3,000 tweets about the situation. Some of those tweets claim that it wasn’t Jeffrey’s account that issued the “Sieg Heil!” wording because the Twitter account seen below is not verified by Twitter, but it is alleged that it truly is Lord’s Twitter account, which had never been verified by Twitter. Outrage erupted over the “Sieg Heil!” comment, which Google Translate merely translates as “Sieg Heil!” in English, but was a common salute for Adolf Hitler’s followers, used with an arm raised high and is seen as an offensive and racist phrase.

Lord’s face was a well known one on CNN. He joined CNN in August 2015, and offered a counterpoint to anti-Trump viewpoints.

Behold! @CNN's resident Trump advocate Jeffrey Lord. At least they aren't trying to to hide anything anymore… pic.twitter.com/mhO0ngc8uT — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) August 10, 2017

Jeffrey’s presence on CNN has rankled others in the past, and the American Spectator columnist has faced critics before. But Lord’s “Sieg Heil!” comment, whether written ironically or seriously, has caused Jeffrey to lose his CNN job.

No more switching off @CNN when Lord pops up. Whew! https://t.co/CVByOeAdXj — Mysti Berry (@MystiBerry) August 10, 2017

Lord was tweeting an article at Angelo Carusone‏ on Twitter when the melee occurred. Angelo wrote to Jeffrey that his headline had a mistake in it, and asked Lord why anyone would take him seriously when Jeffrey didn’t take himself seriously. That’s when Lord responded with the “Sieg Heil!” phrase that got him fired from CNN. With “Sieg Heil!” representing a victory salute used originally by Nazis at political rallies, Lord and CNN got criticism for Lord’s reply, which is still live on Twitter as of this writing. Lord refused to delete the reply, and now Lord will no longer appear on CNN.

Jeffrey Lord no longer with CNN after Nazi salute tweet https://t.co/sMen15S0Ta pic.twitter.com/N911nORqiV — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 10, 2017

[Featured Image by Matt Rourke/AP Images]