Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Welcome Baby Girl

Ian Somerhalder is officially a father. The former Vampire Diaries star and his wife, Nikki Reed, welcomed a baby girl named Bodhi Solei. The baby girl also took both of her parents’ last names, Reed and Somerhalder. The couple added the new little bundle of joy to their family on July 25, and have kept quiet about it ever since.

According to Us Weekly magazine, the reason why fans haven’t seen Ian Somerhalder or Nikki Reed comment about their baby girl is because the couple made an agreement to take the first month of the baby’s life for themselves. Reed previously revealed that once baby Bodhi was born, she and her husband would cut off communication and lock themselves away with no visitors.

Nikki and Ian first announced that they were expecting back in May when Reed was already in her third trimester of pregnancy. The couple posted matching social media photos to reveal the happy news to fans, who were thrilled by the big announcement.

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed began dating back in 2014 shortly after Somerhalder’s breakup with longtime girlfriend and Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev. Rumors began to swirl about the allegedly messy split and Nina’s reported feud with Nikki. Not long after, Dobrev left the series as Elena Gilbert.

Somerhalder and Reed bonded over their mutual love for animals, and proceeded to adopt a horse named Eagle and a kitten together. The pair were engaged six months after they began dating, and in August of 2015 they tied the knot at the Tuscali Mountain Inn in Topanga, California.

In 2017, Ian Somerhalder’s run as Damon Salvatore came to an end when the CW decided to end The Vampire Diaries after eight seasons. Nina Dobrev returned for the series finale to reprise her role as Elena, and say goodbye to the show that jump-started her career. During her time on set, Dobrev posted a photo with both Ian and Nikki, putting the feud rumors to rest for good.

What are your thoughts on Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed welcoming a baby girl together? Are you excited for the happy couple?

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]