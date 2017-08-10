‘Overwatch’ Getting Deathmatch Modes Via Arcade With New Widowmaker-Based Map

Overwatch has been an objective-based shooter since its launch last year, but that hasn’t kept fans asking for traditional deathmatch modes. Blizzard Game Director Jeff Kaplan obliged in a new video released Thursday announcing Team Deathmatch and Free for All will be coming to the Arcade hopper soon.

Kaplan did not give a date on when the deathmatch modes would be released to Overwatch other than “really soon.” It will likely be released to the Public Test Region (PTR) servers first before Blizzard makes it accessible to everyone.

What is confirmed is both modes will be added to the Arcade hopper where Blizzard puts its experimental and custom game modes. Kaplan also said both modes will have a traditional scoreboard.

Team Deathmatch will be played in teams of six, and the first team to reach 30 kills wins. The mode will be played primarily on modified versions of Arena maps and Capture the Flag maps.

One twist in Overwatch‘s version of Team Deathmatch involves Mercy. Tank and damage-focused characters will obviously be favored in the mode, but the healer will have the ability to take away kill credits from the opposing team with her ultimate ability.

Meanwhile, Free for All (FFA) matches will be played on modified Hybrid, Escort, and Assault matches. This mode will feature eight players trying to reach be the first to reach 20 kills. However, the top four players will all receive win credits toward the weekly loot boxes.

The FFA deathmatch mode will also receive an exclusive map set in Widowmaker’s family estate in France. Kaplan explained the Overwatch sniper’s home features a mix of open areas, tight corridors, and jump pads. Additionally, story elements for the character will be sprinkled throughout the map similar to Winston and the Horizon Lunar Colony map.

Customization options will be available in both Team Deathmatch and FFA. Kaplan didn’t go into details on what customization options will be available but did mention the Blizzard team behind Overwatch wants to expand the number of options to match the deathmatch modes so players can come up with their own variants.

As a reminder, the Overwatch Summer Games 2017 event just kicked off earlier this week. It will be live with new summer-themed skins for Junkrat, McCree, Widowmaker, Mercy, and more through August 28.

