‘Close’ Friend Patti Stanger Tells Fans There’s Still Hope For A Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Reconciliation

According to the Millionaire Matchmaker and close friend of both Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, fans should not lose hope on the couple reconciling, following their separation announcement.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Faris and Pratt took to their social media accounts to announce that they were splitting up after eight years of marriage. The couple explained in the post that they had tried very hard for a long time and were very disappointed that they were not able to make the marriage last. The post also went on to acknowledge that their son still has two parents who “love him very much” and asked fans for privacy during this tough time.

But today Chris and Anna’s friend, Patti Stanger, sat down with Entertainment Tonight on Facebook Live and revealed that her “favorite” couple is still living together.

“OK, so this is really hard because I’m close to them. I’m upset about it. The day it happened I actually texted them. I don’t know what happened there, [Chris] is still living in the house. Let’s pray it turns around,” she told Entertainment Tonight‘s Lauren Zima.

Stanger goes on to say that she was “very surprised” when she heard about the split and that she wishes she could play counselor to Chris and Anna to find the root of the issue and try to fix it.

Further into the interview, Patti tells fans that since Chris and Anna are still living together, there’s definitely hope for them because that likely means that they still love each other since it seems to be hard for them to pull away from one another. Stanger explains that the couple has plenty of money and could easily get an Airbnb or rent a condo, so the fact that they’re still in the same living quarters says a lot about the situation.

A few news outlets, including E! Online reported that Chris and Anna could have possibly separated because Pratt got “too famous.” But Stanger shot down those rumors, saying that it has nothing to do with the split.

The 56-year-old says that Chris’ fame and booming career could have just hit at the “wrong time” and maybe Anna feels like she is raising their 4-year-old son alone but also notes that if that is the reason, it could be fixed. She also shot down rumors about cheating, saying that it wasn’t likely.

Are you still rooting for Chris and Anna to get back together or have you lost hope? Sound off in the comments.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]