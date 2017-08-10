North Carolina Woman Sekia Wadsworth Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Scalding Water On Children As Punishment

Sekia Wadsworth, a 34-year-old North Carolina woman, was arrested late Monday night after allegedly dumping a pot of scalding water on two children. When police arrived at the scene of the alleged assault, which reportedly took place at Pisgah View Apartments in Asheville, Wadsworth told officers that she believed that the children “had engaged in criminal activity.”

As Fox News reports, the alleged scalding water attack took place at approximated 9:20 p.m. Monday. The victims, ages 11- and 12-years-old, were burned with the scalding water allegedly dumped on them by Sekia Wadsworth. None of the injuries they sustained were considered by first responders to be life-threatening.

Responding police officers immediately took Sekia Wadsworth into custody. The North Carolina woman was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a child under 12.

Local news outlet WLOS reports that it is unclear how Wadsworth knew the young victims, or what kind of crime believed they had committed when she attacked them. Even so, police immediately vowed to take her alleged assault on the children “very seriously.” According to Detective Joseph Silberman, his department doesn’t frequently deal with children being brutally assaulted by adults. He added that “special care” was taken with the victims and witnesses in the North Carolina case.

“We don’t hear about children being assaulted by adults that often, but it is something we take very seriously. We worked this like we would any other assault, keeping in mind that because there were younger folks involved, special care would have to be taken with our victims and witnesses.”

Despite the seriousness of the allegations against her, Sekia Wadsworth is already free following the heinous scalding water attack. Her bail was reportedly set at $4,000, which she posted on Tuesday night.

Wadsworth is keeping a low profile following her release and has reportedly refused media requests to comment on the charges that have been filed against her.

The Wadsworth case is not the only incident of a boiling water attack to make headlines this week. As ABC 7 reports, a New York 11-year-old was reportedly the victim of a similar assault, which is said to have taken place at a sleepover early Monday morning. According to news reports and eyewitness accounts, the 11-year-old victim, Jamoneisha Merritt, was sleeping on a couch when she awoke to her 12-year-old “friend” dumping scalding water on her face.

Girl, 11, hospitalized with 2nd-degree burns after classmate pours boiling water on her at sleepover, police say https://t.co/CCytWI1CNr pic.twitter.com/b6llQygSXV — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 10, 2017

That 11-year-old victim of a scalding water assault remains in the Harlem Hospital burn unit with serious burns to her face and upper body. She is reportedly in stable condition. In the New York scalding water attack, the 12-year-old alleged assailant has been arrested and charged with assault. That case is expected to be handled in the juvenile system.

Neither the names of Sekia Wadsworth’s victims nor their current conditions have been made public. It is unclear when the North Carolina woman is next scheduled to appear in court.

[Featured Image by Asheville Police Department]