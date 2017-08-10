Is Bethenny Frankel Dating? ‘RHONY’ Star Hangs With Christina El Moussa’s Rumored Ex-Boyfriend

Bethenny Frankel had a new love interest on last night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, and as many fans have noticed, he had a very familiar face. In fact, in addition to being a professional hockey player, Nate Thompson is also the rumored ex-boyfriend of Frankel’s fellow reality star, Christina El Moussa.

According to a new report, Bethenny Frankel, whose divorce from Jason Hoppy was finalized around this time last year, was surprised by a visit from Thompson at her Big Apple apartment during filming on Season 9.

“Bethenny Frankel hooks up with Christina El Moussa’s sexy sloppy seconds,” read a headline shared by Radar Online on August 10.

During the new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda Medley spotted Nate Thompson at her co-star’s home and pointed out that he was the “cute” hockey player.

As Radar Online pointed out, Nate Thompson was rumored to have dated Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa shortly after her divorce from husband Tarek was confirmed. Then, months later, he reportedly began romancing Bethenny Frankel.

Christina El Moussa and Nate Thompson dated for just one month before splitting in April due to Thompson’s reportedly reconciliation with his former girlfriend Sydney Kaplan. Since then, El Moussa has been dating businessman Doug Spedding.

While it is unclear how serious Bethenny Frankel was about her potential romance with Nate Thompson, Radar Online pointed out that the reality star may want to be careful with the hockey player as he divorced his former wife just one day after the birth of their son in 2015.

Bethenny Frankel was married to Jason Hoppy for just under three years, and the couple shares one child together, seven-year-old daughter Bryn Casey Hoppy.

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, including LuAnn De Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]