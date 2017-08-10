Trump Golfing Photos Posted Online As North Korea Says ‘Senile’ Trump Golfs Too Much

President Donald Trump may say he’s not taking a 17-day vacation while the White House gets HVAC repairs, but photos of Trump golfing on Wednesday have tongues wagging and Twitter fingers typing. As seen in the below photo, Trump got in a round of 18 holes golf on day No. 5 of his “working” vacation in New Jersey. Trump posed for the Instagram photo, which was taken at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on Wednesday. According to the Hill, Trump was seen golfing there only hours after Trump had taken to Twitter to talk about the nuclear arsenal of the U.S. Mike Fazio wrote that he had a great time playing 18 holes of golf with President Trump.

“Fantastic day golfing with #45 @realdonaldtrump at Trump Bedminister today. We had an exciting match which came down to the 18th hole.”

While President Trump isn’t the first president to take a vacation in August, the publication calls Trump one of the most secretive ones to keep the press in the dark when he golfs. President Barack Obama oftentimes informed the press of his golf outings, his golf partners, and allowed for photos to be taken of himself when golfing. Many photos of President Trump at golf courses have been taken by and with folks who run into Trump at the Trump golf properties – photos that sometimes later show up on Instagram or Twitter.

According to the New York Daily News, General Kim Rak Gyom of North Korea said that Trump plays golf too much, and doesn’t understand how serious the nuclear threat is between the countries. Kim even called Trump a man who was “going senile,” and said that Trump was a guy who was “bereft of reason.” Trump was also termed to be “extremely getting on the nerves” of North Korean soldiers with his comments.

In the meantime, President Trump claimed that maybe his “fire and fury” words weren’t strong enough, and maybe should have used stronger language to threaten North Korea. The most recent pool report from USA Today shows President Trump claiming he wants to “de-nuke” the world.

“I would like to de-nuke the world. President Obama said that global warming is the greatest threat. I disagree. He said he would like to see other countries get rid of their nuclear weapons. Until such time as they do, we will be the most powerful nuclear nation in the world, by far.”

