‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Did Raines Blow His Cover? Is He Setting Up Abe Carver?

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will be arrested for being Dario Hernandez’s (Jordi Vilasuso) partner in crime. At the time, it was speculated that Dario’s real partner was Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears). It seems like that theory was right on track. On today’s episode, Raines exhibited some troubling behavior that is making fans in the SoapCentral forums suspect he is a dirty cop.

On today’s episode of Days of Our Lives, Raines demanded that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) tell him all the information Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) had on the case. He wanted to know specifically what he knows about Dario’s money laundering partner. Of course, Lani couldn’t say anything because she could be brought up on federal charges. Then, Raines threatened to fire her.

Lani brought up her father, Mayor Abe Carver. She didn’t do it to threaten him, but it was a plea for him to reconsider. However, his mind was made up. If she wasn’t going to reveal confidential details, then she could say goodbye to her job.

When Raines was first introduced on Days of Our Lives, he was not a good man. He insisted on finding Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), who was smuggled out of prison for her own safety. At one point, he gave orders to shoot on sight, which was an unnecessary means of excessive force. Since then, his character has morphed into a “by the books” kind of cop. However, everyone might have been wrong about him.

The fact that he wants confidential details about an FBI investigation is one thing, but trying to fire a good detective because she won’t break federal law is another. Especially when he wants specific details, such as the identity of Dario’s partner. It seems that he might have just blown his cover. In order to cover his tracks, is he going to pin the crime on Abe Carver, who Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope will arrest next week?

What do you think of Commissioner Raines on Days of Our Lives? Was he really Dario’s partner, and will he pin the crime on Abe Carver?

