WWE Rumors: Big Update On Possible Ronda Rousey WWE Debut, What’s Next For Former UFC Champ?

It’s been a long-running WWE rumor of sorts — Ronda Rousey making her WWE debut at some point in the future. And while the rumors did swirl after her appearance alongside The Rock at WrestleMania 31, as well as in the run-up to her last UFC fight against reigning champion Amanda Nunes, the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion appears to be especially close to making the transition from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling. But how close is close? A new report suggests that we might have about a month before we find out.

On the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter(via WrestlingNews.co), Dave Meltzer offered some information on when fans could expect to see Rousey make a significant appearance on WWE programming. While it might not mean that Ronda Rousey will be making her WWE wrestling debut at that time, Meltzer believes that some “advancement” may be seen if and when Ronda appears in the finals of WWE’s inaugural Mae Young Classic. The all-women’s tournament will premiere on the WWE Network on August 28, showing taped matches from last month, though the live finale is scheduled to take place on September 12 in Las Vegas, WrestlingNews.co added.

Last month, talk of Ronda Rousey making her WWE debut fired up once again after she was at the WWE Performance Center for the taping of the Mae Young Classic. According to Sky Sports, this was ostensibly to show support to fellow MMA “Four Horsewomen” member Shayna Baszler, who will be making her WWE debut when the 32-woman tournament begins airing on the WWE Network later this month.

The #MaeYoungClassic will celebrate and showcase female competitors from around the world. Great to have @RondaRousey join us tonight. pic.twitter.com/dQy9C1qFbH — Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2017

Ronda Rousey is edging closer to joining WWEhttps://t.co/i2h2YpVyu2 pic.twitter.com/i3B012VT83 — Sun Sport (@SunSport) August 10, 2017

The WWE rumor mill continued hinting at the company’s plans for Rousey in the coming weeks, with reports claiming that she might be facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34. Late last week, Fightful also reported last week that Ronda Rousey appears to be preparing for a possible WWE debut, having supposedly been referred to Brian Kendrick for training purposes. Kendrick is currently a mainstay of WWE’s Cruiserweight Division and had previously worked with recently-released women’s wrestler Eva Marie to help hone her skills.

However, Rousey might not be the only MMA Four Horsewomen member training, or about to train under Brian Kendrick. Meltzer noted in this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer that former UFC women’s bantamweight fighter Jessamyn Duke is also working with Kendrick.

If you also consider the Ronda Rousey WWE debut rumors, as well as Shayna Baszler’s inclusion in the Mae Young Classic, all this might bode well for a potential feud between two “Four Horsewomen” factions – the MMA version, and the WWE version, which includes Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks. A confrontation between both groups was briefly teased during last month’s Mae Young Classic tapings, setting off rumors WWE might want to put both women’s factions in a rivalry against each other.

[Featured Image by WWE]