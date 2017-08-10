‘Big Brother 19’ Ratings: Summer Success For CBS And The ‘BB19’ Cast Members

Big Brother 19 ratings have been quite good for the show. The BB19 cast could also benefit from the additional fan support, especially if they decide to seek endeavors to capitalize on their fame when the summer 2017 installment comes to an end. A report by TV By The Numbers reveals the television ratings from Sunday night (August 6), proving that it was once again a good night for the Big Brother producers.

Big Brother 19: Episode 19 won the time slot again, bringing in an estimated 6.57 million viewers for CBS. The nomination episode for the BB19 cast also had a 1.9 rating in the key demographic of viewers aged 18-49. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was an important night for the show, as the latest Temptation Competition, as well as the Week 6 nominations for eviction, got revealed. It beat out a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC and a repeat episode of The Wall over on NBC.

These latest Big Brother 19 ratings continue a trend of the show continuously winning its time slot on three different nights each week. This continued a very successful trend for viewers on Sunday nights, as the BB19 ratings actually went up for the fourth-straight week. This may be why there is an extra episode of the show now scheduled on August 18.

Wednesday nights have also been very successful this summer, but the preliminary numbers from August 9 show a slight downturn in the Big Brother 19 ratings. A report by TV Series Finale states that an estimated 6.388 million viewers tuned in for the latest episode covering the Power of Veto, but this was slightly down from the estimated 6.572 million people who tuned in on August 2. It’s still a good number that won the time slot.

The Week 6 Eviction Ceremony takes place on August 10, where it is expected that Jessica Graf will be the houseguest who goes home tonight. The episode airs at 9 p.m. PT/ET and looks to continue another trend of winning that time slot on Thursday nights. Last week, an estimated 6.415 million viewers tuned in to see the Halting Hex played, giving the BB19 cast another bump in overall viewership. The key demographic also turned in a 1.9 rating.

Fans who were worried that show producers had run out of ideas have been tuning in again this season, making the summer 2017 installment even more successful than Big Brother 18. CBS and the producers will watch those numbers closely, as the season is ticking down to where it has to start competing with the NFL again. Can the BB19 cast keep people interested until the fall programming returns? A big test for the Big Brother 19 ratings is on August 10, as most viewers already know what is about to happen but will they tune into CBS to see it play out?

